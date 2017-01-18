Guns, ammo stolen during South Grafton break-in

POLICE are appealing for information after 12 firearms were stolen from a South Grafton home.

Between Sunday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 17, a home on Daniels Close, South Grafton, was broken in to.

Five pistols, seven rifles and ammunition were stolen from gun safes.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation.

It is the latest in series of firearms thefts in and around the Clarence Valley over the past year.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/