41°
News

Guns, ammo stolen during South Grafton break-in

18th Jan 2017 7:01 PM
Tessa Mapstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are appealing for information after 12 firearms were stolen from a South Grafton home.

Between Sunday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 17, a home on Daniels Close, South Grafton, was broken in to.

Five pistols, seven rifles and ammunition were stolen from gun safes.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation.

It is the latest in series of firearms thefts in and around the Clarence Valley over the past year.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  police south grafton

Guns, ammo stolen during South Grafton break-in

Guns, ammo stolen during South Grafton break-in

Police are appealing for information after 12 firearms were stolen from a South Grafton home.

Van flipped over and petrol and oil spilled in truck crash

Environmental scare near Diggers Camp after van and truck crash.

Back to school: Get your family ready

Generic photo of parent and child, Friday, Feb 14, 2014. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING

Plan ahead to make sure things run smoothly

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

Local Partners

Pool upgrades a positive for community

New facilities at the South Grafton Pool improve access for all members of the community was officially opened by the Minister for Disability Services

Back to school: Get your family ready

Generic photo of parent and child, Friday, Feb 14, 2014. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING

Plan ahead to make sure things run smoothly

Artist program to link to gallery theme

VALUABLE STINT: Indigenous artist Karla Dickens at work in Grafton Regional Gallery's studio during her 2010 artist's residency.

Gallery encouraging indigenous artists to take up residency offer

See the historical heritage horses

OPEN DAY: Enjoy a day out learning or finding your next dream horse from the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Inc. open day.

7 things to do this weekend

The Maclean Rotary Book Sale is on this weekend and always attracts a big crowd of buyers.

Great places to spend some time

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

SHE makes it look easy, but the effort that went into preparing Ruby Rose for her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage was anything but.

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

HARRY Potter star has standards when it comes to Disney princesses.

Wonder Woman a ‘disjointed disaster’, says DC insider

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

INSIDER says the much-hyped blockbuster will disappoint.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor nails Taylor Swift impersonation on the Philippine talent show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 259,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

&quot;Craigmore&quot; - Absolute Beachfront

2/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $640,000

Undoubtedly, the most sought after position in town is the beachfront and when it comes to purchasing in this tightly held area of our market, it doesn't get any...

Affordable Luxury

9 King Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Located in the quaint village of Ulmarra this executive-style residence is sure to impress those looking for lifestyle coupled with affordability. Boasting a solid...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Prestige Home in a Premier Location

303 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 5 2 4 $630,000

At 303 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad you have a home and land package that goes way beyond your average offering. From the minute you drive onto the property you get...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!