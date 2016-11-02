27°
Highway crash victims: One released, two in ICU

Clair Morton
2nd Nov 2016 10:30 AM

A WOOLGOOLGA woman remains in a critical condition in hospital, three days after a serious head-on collision at Halfway Creek.

According to police, the 58-year-old was placed in an induced coma following Sunday's crash on the Pacific Highway, and this morning was listed as being in a critical but stable condition.

She was a passenger of a grey Isuzu D-Max, which according to preliminary crash investigations, was hit head-on by a white Ford Ranger travelling north.

Police said it appeared the northbound vehicle, which was driven by a 21-year-old male, crossed to the wrong side of the road prior to the collision.

The young Ford Ranger driver is yet to be interviewed by police.

Believed to be from Queensland, he underwent surgery on Monday night and was released for Coffs Harbour hospital yesterday with a number of fractures to both feet and a hand/arm.

The 61-year-old driver of the the D-Max, also from Woolgoolga, remains in hospital with injuries believed to include a compound fracture to his right arm, a fractured left ankle and chest injuries.

His condition has been described as conscious and stable.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  crash halfway creek pacific highway

