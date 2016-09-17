25°
Hall filled with colour for flower show

Caitlan Charles | 17th Sep 2016
RECOGNISED: Secretary of the Lawrence Community Hall Lorna Reeves, Alma McLachlan with President Peter Kelsall at the Lawrence Flower Show.
RECOGNISED: Secretary of the Lawrence Community Hall Lorna Reeves, Alma McLachlan with President Peter Kelsall at the Lawrence Flower Show.

AFTER 38 years working at the Lawrence Community Hall, Alma McLachlan was recognised for her services to the community by the Lawrence Hall Committee and the NSW Department of Lands.

Secretary of the Lawrence Hall Committee, Lorna Reeves said Mrs McLachlan has been one of the hardest working members of the committee.

"She's organised the flower show, been caretaker to the hall, been the treasurer and independently, a lot of the street trees around Lawrence, she's planted them over the years," Ms Reeves said.

"She's just a hard working lady and she did have big house with a beautiful garden that she looked after."

Mrs McLachlan had been in charge of the Lawrence Flower Show for 28 of her 38 years, but she had also been apart of many other events and celebrations.

"I helped cater a wedding, that was the first thing I did," she said about how her work with the hall began.

Her involvement began as a way to get involved with the community.

"It was something to do and I liked the ladies that were in it," she said.

Ms Reeve's added that the Lawrence Flower Show had been a success this year.

"It's a lot of work to make sure you've got judges for each section," she said.

"I had one judge miss this morning so it made us a bit late."

She added that a lot of the judges the show has used before had moved on or were no longer able to judge.

Next year, the hall will celebrate a milestone of it's own. "The hall will be 125 years old, so we intend to celebrate that," Ms Reeves said.

A good egg wins big with produce

Stephen King, who won first place for his eggs in the produce section.
Stephen King, who won first place for his eggs in the produce section.

STEPHEN King has had a lot of success with his eggs over the years, and his entry into the Lawrence Flower Show produce category meant this year was no different, taking out first and second prize in the 1 Dozen Eggs.

"It's a mixture of food," Mr King said about how to get the perfect eggs.

"I mix the food up myself... it's all trial and error, you just look at the colour of the eggs."

Mr King said he was happy to give away a few trade secrets. "If you want good yellow yolks, you've got to feed them corn, cracked corn, and plenty of greens," he said. "I let my chooks out for a few hours every afternoon for a green pick."

The 65 year old said he'd had chickens his whole life.

"Be selective about what sort of chickens you buy, it depends if you want quality or quantity," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  lawrence, lawrence flower show

