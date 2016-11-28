Hall joins Grafton team after Aus Open dream round

Sales manager Matt Carey and dealer of Ken Casson Holden Steve Casson with Holden Scramble regional winners (front l-r) Trent Dickson, Matt Katon and Scott Lloyd, who along with teammate Ben Austin and former Grafton pro Shayne Hayman are off to national finals at Twin Waters.

GOLF: Grafton Golf Club's Holden Scramble team has been dealt a royal flush ahead of the Championship Rounds of the national final today at Twin Waters Golf Resort.

The team, which shot 59 off the stick on both days to record a score of 38.8 under par across 36 holes, will be joined by Australian Open runner-up Ashley Hall today.

Hall was the unlikely success story of the week-long major at Sydney International Golf Course after firing a memorable final round 66 to finish in a three-way tie for leader with Jordan Speith and Cameron Smith.

The Grafton Golf Club team of Trent Dickson, Scott Lloyd, Matt Katon and Ben Austin with Bonville pro Richie Gallichan. Facebook

The Victorian journeyman was unstoppable in the final round at Rose Bay and will be a welcomed addition to the Grafton team of Ben Austin, Matt Katon, Scott Lloyd and Trent Dickson along with Jindalee Golf Club pro Shayne Hayman.

The team, with a handicap of 6.4, sat third on the leaderboard after the first two rounds at Twin Waters and will need to be on top of their game to overcome the big handicaps of Wentworth (11) anmd Deniliquin (10).

Victorian professional golfer Ashley Hall, during his final round at the Australian Open, will be joining the Grafton Golf Club team at Twin Waters. Contributed

The local nous Hayman brings to the line-up coupled with the incredible form of Hall could prove to be a tournament winning professional line-up for the Grafton lads.

The results of the tournament can be tracked at http://www.holdenscramble.com.au/