Hancock triumphs at athletics championships

Tom Hancock with his medal haul from the last years masters, this year he took out seven medals at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Perth.

AT 80, Tom Hancock is still fitter than most and earlier this month he proved it when he broke four Australian records at the World Masters Athletics Championships.

"It was a real thrill to get them,” he said about breaking the records.

"It means I'm the best every Australian in that age group, I broke the high jump the discus, the shot and the throw pentathlon records.

"I used to break records down in the lower age groups, but I've never had so many at the one time.”

In his 80-84 age group, the Maclean resident was competing against around 10 athletes from all over the world in each of his events.

Overall, he took out six silver medals and one bronze medal.

"The silver medals I got were very close to gold,” he said.

"Two centimetres in high jump, about 30cm in the shot and a metre in the discus.

"At some stages in the competition I was in front, I would have liked to got a gold but I'm very pleased to get a medal in every event.

"There were Japanese and Norwegians and people form all over the world, I just happened to meet people who was a specialist in every event.

"There wasn't anyone else who got that many meddles.”

Mr Hancock put most of success down to training and conditioning of his muscles.

"I've been doing it since I was 15, I first started going to the gym when I was a teenager and I've been doing a athletics for 60 odd years,” he said.

"I think it all goes back to how hard you work, and I was working, going to the gym out in Maclean three times a week and going out into the field three or four time a week.”

"You condition your muscles for those sorts of events, I notice when people to to have a go at it and they haven't done it before, they usually have injuries because their muscles aren't used to doing those types of things.”

Mr Hancock has no plans to slow down either.

"I think when you don't want to go to training, it's time to give it away, but I've always been interested,” he said.

"I think the main thing is I do lots of different events, if you did the same event, doing it over and over again you might do it very well, but I think it would also become very hard to keep you mentally stimulated.”