Happy Paws back in court over animal cruelty charges

Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, at the cattery.

ALLEGATIONS of animal cruelty against Happy Paws Haven owner Sally Rogers will return to court in three weeks, following a brief discussion in Grafton Local Court.

While the defendant herself did not appear, defence solicitor Joe Fahey asked for an adjournment during court proceedings yesterday, due to the fact the evidence brief from the RSPCA was quite large and would take some time to go through.

Ms Rogers is facing six charges of failing to ensure animals in her care recieved veterinary treatment.

They stemmed from an RSPCA visit to her Eatonsville animal rescue shelter in early June, following a complaint from the public about the health condition of the facility's cats.

RSPCA inspectors will allege they found a number of diseased and underweight cats in the Happy Paws cattery during that visit.

They were allegedly found to be suffering from otitis externa (painful, uncomfortable swellings), severe dental disease, chronic abscesses, cat flu and diarrohea.

An RSPCA spokesperson later confirmed to The Daily Examiner that despite rumors, no animals were taken from the property during the initial inspection.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair agreed to adjorn the case to Grafton Local Court on November 28.