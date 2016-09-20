Happy Paws owner in court on animal cruelty charges

PLEADING: Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges following an RSPCA raid on the property earlier this year.

THE OWNER of a controversial Clarence Valley animal rescue shelter has appeared in court on animal cruelty charges.

The owner of Happy Paws, Sally Rogers, appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday to answer six charges of failing to ensure animals in her care received veterinary treatment.

Ms Rogers, 65, pleaded not guilty to the charges which followed an RSPCA raid on the Eatonsville property in May.

The charges allege the RSPCA inspectors found a number of diseased and underweight cats in the Happy Paws cattery.

They were found to be suffering from otitis externa (painful, uncomfortable swellings), severe dental disease, chronic abscesses, cat flu and diarrohea.

The case was adjourned to November 7.