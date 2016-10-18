Harwood highway exit closed

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week at Harwood as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

The southbound on and off ramps at Harwood were closed today as part of work for the new Harwood Bridge.

The bridge will be the longest of more than 100 to be built as part of the $4.36 billion, 155 kilometre upgrade.

The ramps will be closed from all access points on Petticoat Lane and River Street with alternative access via Watts Lane, Harwood Mill Road and River Street.

Closing the ramps will ensure safe separation between local traffic, work vehicles and heavy machinery.

Improvement work on the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Coldstream Road at Tyndale also starts tomorrow. This work is expected to take about five weeks, weather permitting and will include survey, minor vegetation clearing, installing barriers, upgrading drainage, earthwork and road widening, sealing new sections of the intersection, line marking and sign posting.

Work will continue for another week to improve the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Norleys Lane at Tyndale and the Pacific Highway and access road north of the BP service station at Maclean.

The speed limit approaching these areas will be reduced to 60km/h and traffic controllers will be in place. Motorists can expect delays of up to five minutes between 7am and 5pm, weather permitting.

A controlled blast will be carried out near the Pacific Highway at Range Rd tomorrow at 10.30am, weather permitting. There will also be a controlled blast around 2pm on Wednesday 19 October about two kilometres north of Sheehys Lane at Tyndale.

All traffic on the Pacific Highway at both locations will be stopped for about 10 minutes for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time. Electronic message boards on the side of the highway will also be used to advise motorists of controlled blast times and traffic stoppages.