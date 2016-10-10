Harwood in control as Johnson notches maiden century

MAIDEN TON: Harwood's Lachlan Johnson proved his all-rounder ability hitting his maiden Premier League century after opening the batting at Harwood Oval.

HARWOOD v WESTLAWN: Harwood Cricket Club junior Lachlan Johnson has flourished after being promoted to the top of the defending premier's batting card in the absence of fellow junior Harrison Nicholson.

With Nicholson spending the opening half of the 2016/17 away from the crease with a serious knee injury, Johnson opened the Harwood innings alongside captain Nathan Ensbey as they took to the Westlawn pace attack.

The young batsman impressed with willow in hand, seeing off the opening spell from Westlawn's Nathan Blanch before piling on the runs on his way to a maiden Premier League century.

Harwood's openers got the side off to a steady start, knocking up a 92-run stand before veteran Westlawn spinner John Blanch managed to sneak one through the guard of Ensbey to have him walking off the field six runs shy of a half-century.

Doug Harris (34) entered the fray and played with a steady hand, notching a 50-run partnership opposite Nicholson before he holed out to Nathan Blanch off the bowling of Eddie Gordon.

Nicholson continued to take a back-seat role as Daley Durrant, Ben McMahon and Hayden McMahon joined him for double-figure cameos before a toiling Blanch got his man with Johnson falling at 101.

With the fall of Johnson's wicket Luke Many strolled to the crease with a single objective: score quick runs. The all-rounder blasted five boundaries on his way to a handy 23 not-out as the Harwood outfit declared at 272-8.

"Lachie got the promotion up the order and he did not disappoint," Ensbey said.

"He scored a very patient hundred and batted with real maturity to get there," he said.

"He has done it year in and year out in junior cricket for Harwood and (Saturday) was the first time he got a start up the order and a real look in.

"Lachie dominated the Westlawn bowling attack and might have just cemented his spot at the top of the order in the coming weeks."

Harwood gave itself six overs at the Westlawn batting line-up before stumps were called with five bowlers sharing the cherry around as they scratched and clawed for an overnight wicket.

"We were throwing the ball around a bit, trying to buy ourselves a wicket," Ensbey said.

"To their credit they came out and defended everything we threw at them," he said.

When the match resumes next weekend Westlawn's Christian Buggy and Simon Wilson will be at the crease as they chase 273 runs for victory.