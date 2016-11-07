32°
Sport

Harwood openers notch twin centuries

Matthew Elkerton | 6th Nov 2016 7:10 PM
STEADY HANDS: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey was as solid as a rock opening the batting for his side on his way to a mammoth 158-runs.
STEADY HANDS: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey was as solid as a rock opening the batting for his side on his way to a mammoth 158-runs. Debrah Novak

CRCA CRICKET: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey (158) and teenager Harrison Nicholson (114 not out) made all they could out of a batter's paradise at Harwood Oval to notch twin centuries in a demoralising afternoon for opponents GDSC Easts.

The home side declared at 1 for 289 and things went from bad to worse for the Easts contingent with Harwood pace duo Hayden McMahon (1 for 11 off 4) and Daley Durrant (1 for 14 off 2) both striking before stumps.

It was the continuation of a form renaissance for Ensbey who adds his 158 to a 44 in Harwood's first round clash against Westlawn, and an 87 a fortnight ago against Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

"I don't know what it is I am just going all right at the moment," Ensbey said. "I got a bit lucky early on with a few scratchy shots but then I started getting them off the square.

"Harry (Nicholson) also scored a great ton in what was his first bat back from injury this season."

Ensbey found the rope on 24 occasions and cleared it once as he took charge at the Easts bowling attack while Nicholson played a measured approach down the other end.

Emerging junior talent Jacob Ellis (1 for 47 off 10) was the pick for the Easts bowlers on what was a luckless, steamy day in the field.

"I was impressed with the Easts boys," Ensbey said. "They stayed positive the whole day and never stopped trying for a wicket."

It was a crafty decision by Ensbey to declare with 30 minutes before stumps, giving his bowlers nine overs to try and buy a wicket.

"We just really wanted to get them on the back foot early in their innings," he said.

"We had about half an hour at them and managed to jag both openers which was a great result."

But the captain is not quite celebrating yet with the task of getting his opposite number Ben Hill out still a challenge.

"He is the danger man ," Ensbey said. "He has been batting well this season and we need to get him early."

SCORECARD

HARWOOD v WESTLAWN

At Harwood Oval

Toss: Harwood

Harwood 1st Innings

H Nicholson not out 114

N Ensbey b Ellis 158

MA Ensbey not out 7

Extras (b 3, lb 2, w 4, nb 1) 10

ONE wicket (dec) for 289

Overs: 61

FoW: 1-269(N Ensbey)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 12-1-63-0, JR Grieve 19-2-84-0, A Spies 12-2-45-0, J Ellis 10-1-47-1, N Harris 2-0-13-0, S Connor 3-1-10-0, B Knight 3-0-22-0

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

S Connor c Many b HJ McMahon 13

BJ Shaw c BG McMahon b Durrant 0

T Cropp not out 17

B Hill not out 8

Extras (b 0, lb 3, w 0, nb 0)3

TWO wickets for 41

Overs: 9

FoW: 1-4(BJ Shaw) 2-22(S Connor)

Bowling: HJ McMahon 4-0-11-1, DD Durrant 2-0-14-1, BG McMahon 1-0-2-0, MN Young 1-0-2-0, JT McMahon 1-0-9-0

Topics:  clarence river cricket association crca gdsc easts gdsc premier league harwood harwood oval

