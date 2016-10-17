Harwood slaughter with Many wickets

BOWLING A MICHELLE: Harwood's Luke Many has kicked off his 2016/17 campaign in style taking a five-for in the second innings against Westlawn.

HARWOOD v WESTLAWN: While Luke Many (six for 36 off 10) starred with the ball in the second innings picking up a handy six-for, it was truly a team effort as the Harwood attack rolled through the Westlawn batting line-up twice in the one afternoon.

It was the perfect way to start another Premiership defence according to captain Nathan Ensbey who could only watch on in the field as pace bowlers Hayden McMahon (three for 15 off seven) and Ken Richards (three for 28 off seven) tore through the Westlawn side in the first innings.

Daley Durrant (one for eight off six overs) was also stifling against the Westlawn attack, heaping the pressure on the batsman with consecutive dot balls as his opening partner McMahon did the damage up the other end.

"Our boys did really well to start the innings,” Ensbey said. "Hayden and Daley were getting some nice movement through the air and were just able to bowl the right lines to stop the run scoring.”

The bowlers trundling into the crease were well backed up in the field with Harwood not turfing a single chance in the first innings including five that went to a sticky-handed slips cordon.

"We took a few off the edge of the willow in the slips which was good to see,” he said. "Catches are a key ingredient to any win especially if you are going to take 19 wickets in a day.”

The Westlawn line-up was undone by a few errors in shot selection over the afternoon but with a target of 272 and consecutive dot balls the side was chasing quick runs.

Many was brought into the attack early by Ensbey in the second innings and he repaid his captain by running through the Westlawn top-order which was missing the experience of captain Pat Vidler.

"It is good to see Luke back into the wickets column,” Ensbey said. "He struggled to jag many last year so it is good to see him start this season in top fashion.”

Doug Harris (three for five off 2.3) also chipped in with the off-spinner claiming three scalps at the end of the innings.

Ensbey said it was really good to see his bowlers bending their backs so much in the early stages of the season on what was not an optimal bowling track.

"It was another batting paradise out there at Harwood, I certainly know the wicket didn't contribute to the 19 wickets that fell out there in the middle,” he said.

NEXT WEEK: GDSC Easts v Brothers at Ellem Oval, Tucabia-Copmanhurst v Harwood at Ulmarra Showground and Westlawn v Coutts Crossing at McKittrick Park.