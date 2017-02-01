Harwood's twin centurions lead Team of the Week

Harwood batsman Doug Harris during the CRCA premier league match between Harwood and Tucabia at Harwood Oval on Saturday, 21st January, 2017.

CRICKET: With preparations for the annual CRCA Relay Night at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club hitting full swing last week, the Moose was putting too much time in on the race track and missed the regular weekly Team of the Week write-up.

Now with the starter's gun fired, the races run and the Brothers' quintet with their arm raised it is time to get back to the selection's desk.

Few fresh faces make the team list this week after several Team of the Week regulars continued their early season form into the back half of 2016/17.

CRCA TEAM OF THE WEEK

TIM TILSE - Coutts Crossing (new)

Coutts Crossing opener Tim Tilse makes his team of the week debut after seeing Coutts through a tough early period at the crease managing to overcome a poppy pitch and tight spell of bowling from Mitch Kroehnert and Jack Weatherstone.

Tilse still managed to score at an impressive click, finding the boundary rope five times as he notched up 39 getting Coutts off to a flying start at 2-80.

DOUG HARRIS (c) - Harwood (3)

The Harwood first drop was again in fine form systematically dismantling a weakened GDSC Easts bowling line up taking full advantage of a rewarding batting track at Lower Fisher Park.

Harris notched his first century of the 2016/17 GDSC Premier League season with a measured knock waiting for the bad balls before putting them to the fence.

When Ben McMahon made it to the crease, Harris upped the ante with his partner as they mounted quick runs against a tiring Easts attack.

BEN McMAHON - Harwood (2)

Ben McMahon batting for Harwood during their CRCA Premier League match against Coutts Crossing at Harwood Oval. Photo Matthew McInerney / Daily Examiner Matthew McInerney

While it might have been Doug Harris who anchored the Harwood innings at Lower Fisher Park, it was McMahon who did all the late damage.

With an early platform laid by Harris and the Ensbey cousins, McMahon walked to the crease at 3-146, given a license to thrill by his captain.

McMahon could not miss the middle of the bat as he plundered the slower bowlers for 14 fours and five sixes on his way to 115 not out, adding 180 runs alongside Harris before Harwood declared at 3-326.

JAKE KROEHNERT - Brothers (2)

Brothers' captain earns another selection in the CRCA Team of the Week after he guided his side into a winnable position at Ulmarra Showground against Coutts Crossing.

Kroehnert kept the pressure on the Coutts batsmen with tough fielding places and smart bowling changes before helping the side to 1-88 in response with the bat.

After coming to the crease at 1-42 in reply to Coutts total of 141, Kroehnert put his foot down on the pedal squeezing quick runs to put the pressure right back on the bowling side.

ELI FAHEY - Coutts Crossing (2)

The 16-year-old middle order hitter showed patience beyond his years at Ulmarra Showground as he attempted to hold the Coutts innings stable despite losing wickets at a rapid rate at the other end.

Fahey arrived at the crease with the side well poised at 3-96 before they lost 3-12 to be struggling at 6-108 with Eli watching the carnage unfold from the non-strikers.

Fhaey showed no fear as he swung for the fences looking for quick runs before he was the last wicket out having helped the side to 141.

Coutts batsman Eli Fahey during the CRCA Premier League cricket match between Coutts and Westlawn at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. Debrah Nova

JASON RAINBOW (wk) - Westlawn (2)

Westlawn captain Jason Rainbow earns his place in the side for his silky work behind the stumps pulling off a stumping and a sharp catch as Tucabia fell for 165.

The mastermind behind Westlawn's changing success in the back half of the Premier League season was also on top with his decisions in the field despite missing several strike bowlers.

CHRIS ADAMSON - Tucabia Copmanhurst

Tucabia's resident veteran seamer was well on his way to a third career century before he ran out of partners left stranded at 79 not out.

Arriving at the crease at 5-45 Adamson was required to do plenty of work and managed to play his way into a relatively chanceless innings before flicking an attacking switch late in the afternoon.

Adamson was nearly out twice in the same over to John Blanch before turning the tables on the left-arm spinner with back-to-back boundaries as he brought up a half-century.

Tucabia's Christopher Adamson during the CRCA premier league cricket match between Westlawn and Tucabia at McKiitrick Park South Grafton, 28th January, 2017.

PAT VIDLER - Westlawn

In an afternoon of role reversals at McKittrick Park former Westlawn captain Pat Vidler had a vice-like grip over the Tucabia batting line-up with his crafty medium-pacers.

While the 'part-time' bowler will tell you the ball wasn't doing very much on the McKittrick Park deck, it was doing enough to bamboozle the batsmen tearing through more than half the card.

Vidler finished with figures of 6-45 off 16 overs to notch his second six-wicket haul of the 2016/17 GDSC Premier League season.

BILLY WEATHERSTONE - Brothers (2)

In a show of strength with the ball Brothers' seamer Billy Weatherstone put the brakes on a fast start from Coutts opener Tim Tilse and Ryan Cotten before making the pair his first two scalps.

Utilising a pin-point line and length aiming at a fourth stump, Weatherstone caused havoc at Ulmarra Showground as he took six for 29 from 11.3 overs.

Brothers bowler Billy Weatherstone during the CRCA premier league cricket match between Coutts and Brothers at Ulmarra Oval on Saturday, 28th January, 2017. Debrah N

SHANNON CONNOR - GDSC Easts (new)

On an afternoon where there was not much to crow about for the GDSC Easts side, opening batsman Shannon Connor showed his wares to be the only fruitful Easts bowler.

Connor backed up a brilliant start from young gun Jacob Ellis, bowling tight lines and drying up the early scoring for Harwood's opening duo Daley Durrant and Nathan Ensbey.

Connor was the only wicket taker for Easts as he managed three scalps with his medium pacers finishing with three for 34 off 11 overs.

JOHN BLANCH - Westlawn (new)

The veteran Westlawn left arm spinner earns selection in the team of the week for the first time this season as taking over the anchor's role for the bowling attack against Tucabia.

On an oppressive afternoon and missing two seamers, Blanch picked up a lion share of the overs finishing the afternoon with two for 61 off 22 overs.

It was his economy rate which remained below three runs all afternoon that put the pressure on the Tucabia batting attack wrestling the momentum of the clash Westlawn's way.

Westlawn bowler John Blanch during the CRCA premier league cricket match between Westlawn and Tucabia at McKiitrick Park South Grafton, 28th January, 2017.

12TH MAN

JACK KELLEHER - South Services

The young leg spinner had Brothers' second grade side in a spin at JJ Lawrence Field as he stormed through the line-up to have them all out for under 50.

Kelleher had the ball on a string with the teenager extracting every skerrick of turn he could from the turf wicket on his way to a six-wicket haul.

Kellher took six wickets for eight runs from his six overs as Brothers were all-out for 42 allowing Souths to cruise to a nine-wicket win and cement their place atop the second grade ladder.