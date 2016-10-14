Has the Phillip Hughes blame game gone far enough?

EXACERBATED: A coronial inquiry into the on-field death of cricketer Phillip Hughes has investigated the claim that NSW pace bowler Doug Bollinger allegedly sledged the South Australian batsman before his accidental death days after being struck in the base of the skull by a bouncer.

BILL NORTH: Dragging good names through mud leaves bitter taste

MOST of us would agree the investigations into Phillip Hughes' death have gone far enough and been sufficiently dealt with. It is sad to now see, through the necessity of NSW law, the latest developments.

It must be gut-wrenching for these players, who were directly affected by the tragedy, to be forced into reliving the experience in a very public, humiliating and potentially vitriolic fashion, all in the name of finding improbable blame.

As the aggressor and main strike weapon of the New South Wales attack - regardless of what he might've said - Dougie Bollinger was doing his job for the blue cap. Just as he had done many times before - be it for New South Wales, Australia or Sydney Sixers - Doug The Rug minced his actions with spicy words that help put doubt in a batsman's mind. Words that usually stay out in the middle.

Apportioning blame on any player that day, other than tragic circumstance of a man dying playing the game he loved, is a blight on the spirit of cricket and sport in general.

Behind The Desk has already visited the introduction of compulsory helmets for junior cricketers as part of Cricket Australia's findings. It was a step forward. Forgive me for believing his death had not been in vain.

Digging the dirt to drag good names through the mud is now leaving a very bitter taste.

MOOSE ELKERTON: An unfortunate event: Hughes death is no one's fault

IT IS a shame to see such a dogged dissection on the way NSW bowled to Phillip Hughes on the afternoon he was tragically struck by a bouncer.

Cricket is a game of tactics. It has been for more than a century now. Bowlers will play on batsman's weakness as they search for any possible edge in the battle between leather and willow.

But to head down the path that slinging nine bumpers at a batsman who has notoriously struggled against the rising delivery is criminal is wrong. It is not criminal, it is smart.

It is well documented that the English pace attack of Broad, Anderson and Flintoff exploited Hughes' issues, bouncing the opener out of the 2009 Ashes series after only three innings.

The same seamers utilised those exact tactics twice over in 2010/11 and back on British soil in 2013.

Therefore why shouldn't the NSW bowlers also utilise the same ploy in a competitive Sheffield Shield clash? It is not unsportsmanlike conduct to attempt to win a match.

It is the same as chasing pace option Doug Bollinger for an "alleged" sledging incident that may have "exacerbated" the situation.

Sledging, no matter your or my opinion on its place in the game, has been in cricket for many years. A lot of the time it is one mate to another.

Whether it exacerbated the circumstances on that afternoon is a rather long bow to draw.