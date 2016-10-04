Have you say on plans for pool complex

A LONG-TERM concept master plan for Grafton's aquatic facilities is being developed and the Clarence Valley Council wants your input.

Landscape architects have drafted plans for the Grafton pool complex that include upgrades to the existing 50m and diving pools, a learn to swim pool, a splash pad, an eight-lane 25m competition-standard pool, new waterslides, new barbecue facilities, and a range of all-access facilities.

But Clarence Valley mayor, Jim Simmons, stressed these were only concept plans and it was open for the community to make suggestions.

"We are putting these on display today to start the discussion," he said.

"We want people's ideas. If they like these concept plans we want them to tell us. If they want other things considered we want them to tell us that as well."

Cr Simmons stressed there were no immediate plans for changes to aquatic facilities in Grafton.

"Any development at the pool or for aquatic facilities generally in Grafton could have a 10-year lead time or longer," he said.

"But that should not stop us planning. If a plan is approved it means if funding becomes available we will have something that's shovel ready.

"We would just like people to contribute their ideas so we can get that planning done."

Cr Simmons said people could contribute their ideas by completing a survey at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au .

A hard copy can also be completed at council offices in Grafton and Maclean or at Grafton Shoppingworld at selected dates during the consultative period.

Written submissions can also be made to council@clarence.nsw.gov.au and are to be clearly marked "Submission - Grafton pool master plan", or by writing to General Manager, Clarence Valley Council, Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460.

He said planning for Grafton's aquatic facilities would also consider options for the management of the South Grafton heated pool and gymnasium complex.