Have your say and WIN a $250 Visa card!

Georja Ryan
| 30th Jan 2017 11:00 AM
Tell us what you know, and want to know more of, with the NDIS.
WE'RE about to launch a one-stop-shop section on our website for everything you need to know about the National Disability Insurance Scheme - but we need your help.

To ensure we're delivering you the right content, we want to know what you already know, and want to learn about the NDIS and your general health goals and challenges.

So, we've created a survey that could see you take home a $250 Visa gift card, just for answering a few quick questions.

Head online HERE now and take our quick survey for your chance to win! 

Survey closes February 12. 

News Corp Australia

Topics:  ndis survey

Depot exceeds landfill permit

Super depot builders apply to increase amount of contaminated soil to be dumped

Frenzy of shark activity in the surf zone

This 2m great white was spotted off Hawks Nest by the Department of Primary Industries on Sunday morning at 10am.

Thirteen sharks spotted on North Coast beaches in 24 hours

Classes fill up for new year

FIRST DAY BACK: Clarence Valley Anglican School kindergarten teacher Sarah Bathgate with new students Lily Saunders, Clair Gersekowski and Henry Hagon.

Teachers and students alike ready for start to 2017

Money for community safety

Government money is available for community safety projects like CCTV

Up to $250k available for community safety

Mates, building and art brings happiness back to life

GOOD mates and art he never knew existed drew Allan Palmer out of the black hole that nearly swallowed him.

Job opportunities on menu

Cherie Richardson and Thomas Mundy at the Red Rooster outlet in South Grafton.

New service to deliver employment opportunities

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Valley's best kept secret to host unique new market

SPACE: Tanamon Gallery will a market in February.

Spots still available for stallholders at exciting new event

Emma Watson's 'crazy demands' for La La Land

IT has been claimed that Emma Watson and Miles Teller missed out on the lead roles in 'La La Land' because they had such "crazy demands".

Nicole Kidman's shock frock at the SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman's bright and sparkling dress turned heads at the SAG Awards.

KIDMAN and Mel Gibson will find out their Oscar chances today.

Pamela Anderson as you have never seen her before

Pamela Anderson looked very different to the iconic CJ from Baywatch when she attended a gala this week.

She kept her make-up to a minimum at the illustrious event

Stars hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Sophie Turner arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

CHECK out the fashions from Hollywood's latest awards ceremony.

Grant Denyer: 'I feel like a real knob'

Grant Denyer... embarrassed after caught out on air.

Family Feud TV star explains how he ripped off Matty Johns story

2017: The year ahead in cinema

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

THE good, the bad and the blockbusters coming to a screen near you.

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from romantic comedies

OSCAR winner Matthew McConaughey says won't return to his rom com roots.

THE actor reveals he won’t be going back to rom coms.

Lot 89 - 800.8 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 89 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 89 - 800.8 m2 - "Columbus Estate" located at ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 89 - 800.8 m2 - "Columbus Estate" located at Townsend in the expanding area of Maclean offers residential and investor buyers an opportunity...

Sized Right, Positioned Right, Priced Right

2/47 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are investing or downsizing this property is one that simply has to be at the top of your list. Sized just right, the property offers the perfect...

&quot;Craigmore&quot; - Absolute Beachfront

2/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $640,000

Undoubtedly, the most sought after position in town is the beachfront and when it comes to purchasing in this tightly held area of our market, it doesn't get any...

Make Your Summer Holiday a reality

10 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 2 2 2 $525,000

10 Poinsettia Crescent has been renovated & refreshed to be the perfect Beach House in an idyllic spot. If you know Brooms Head you will understand that the...

Large Family Home, Priced To Go!

3 Swamp Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $449,500

With motivated vendors, don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This large 4 bedroom, double garage, split tri level brick home on 1669m2 (approx.) has a lot...

Spacious Villa Close To Beach

2/98 Queen Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 2 1 $339,000

This spacious two bedroom villa set back from the road in a neatly maintained garden complex is ideal for retirees, downsizers, and rental investors. It's in a...

Impressive 3.4 acre Block

Lot 552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the ... $230,000

Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the beautiful Bundjalung National Park, with beaches and the Clarence River a stones throw away. Well...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

HOMESTEAD ON 3 WATERFRONT ACRES

12 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 3 4 $675,000

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED This immaculately presented character homestead is set on a three acre waterfront block in a private rural...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR HOLIDAY COTTAGE

10 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 1 1 $165,000

DECEASED ESTATE! Set on a level 493m2 corner block in the riverside village of Harwood. This unique one bedroom weatherboard cottage is a renovators dream...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

