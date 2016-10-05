26°
Hawthorne Park taken over by cowboys and Indians

Angela Hughes | 5th Oct 2016 11:18 AM
Rachael Surawski getting ready to dip her hand into the blue paint to decorate her pony as the Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.
Rachael Surawski getting ready to dip her hand into the blue paint to decorate her pony as the Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.

YOU'D be forgiven if you thought cowboys and Indians had taken over Hawthorne Park, South Grafton over the long weekend. However it was just Grafton Pony Club enjoying their annual spring camp.

The younger riders were given the opportunity to be creative, involving their horses by decorating their helmets with feathers, painting their horses and riding around the grounds showing everyone their creative talents.

It wasn't all finger painting over the weekend. There was plenty of riding activities to be enjoyed as well, including polocrosse, showjumping, dressage, stockhorse riding, equitation, campdrafting, vaulting, sporting, mounted games and cross country.

Families from within the zone were invited to join Grafton Pony Club members at their annual spring camp which commenced Friday and concluded Monday lunch time. It gave members from Grafton an opportunity to meet new families within the zone and children to create new friendships which helps strengthen sportsmanship when competing against each other at competitions throughout the zone.  

Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.
Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.

  Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge THE next big fundraising event for Grafton Pony Club will be the Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge to be held at Hawthorne Park, South Grafton on October 29-30.

Nominations for this event is via www.nominate.com.au and entries close today (Wednesday 5th October).

This competition is opened to school aged children who may compete on an individual basis or in a team.  

Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.
Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.
