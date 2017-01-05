28°
News

Head for the Hillbilly Goats this weekend

Lesley Apps
| 5th Jan 2017 8:30 AM
KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: The Hillbilly Goats are back in the Clarence this weekend.
KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: The Hillbilly Goats are back in the Clarence this weekend. Photo: Anika Betts

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RIPPING through Roots and Bluegrass genres, Australia's own Hillbilly Goats have received their second ever Golden Guitar nomination in the coming CMAA Awards in Tamworth this month for Bluegrass Recording of the Year.

Their fast and furious version of the old time fiddle tune Cumberland Gap is the second single from their latest album Down Foggy Mountain, produced and recorded by Nash Chambers, the two making it their own by putting their unique stamp on it via big harmonies and flat out fiddle. "On stage it has been receiving a raving response and was the obvious choice for our second single,” a spokesperson for the Goats said.

The band's first single, Rabbit in a Log, was up for Bluegrass Recording of the Year at the 2016 Golden Guitars but missed out so here's to second time lucky for the dual nominee.

In the meantime, Clarence bluegrass fans can catch The Hillbilly Goats live this weekend.

Their old-time music delivered with hardcore energy is what this lively outfit is renowned for.

Their gutsy live performances have seen them compared to the legends of alt-folk and string band sounds, Old Crow Medicine Show.

  • Don't miss The Hillbilly Goats at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Saturday night. Doors open 6pm. All ages free show.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Grafton joins IceFight

Grafton joins IceFight

A NEW Facebook group is encouraging community members to get involved to help establish prevention program in the region

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

Salty Sounds returns to Yamba with stellar line-up

Sharp focus for woodchopper

IN FORM: Chris Owen is geting ready for the woodchopping at the Grafton Show, as he did for the night chopping at the Maclean Show.

Chris Owen takes out Sportsperson of the Month for December

Head for the Hillbilly Goats this weekend

KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: The Hillbilly Goats are back in the Clarence this weekend.

Bluegrass sensation head to South Grafton

Local Partners

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

If there is one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

Sports day rides another wave of success

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Head for the Hillbilly Goats this weekend

Head for the Hillbilly Goats this weekend

Golden Guitar nominees to make pitstop in Clarence on way to festival

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

Salty Sounds returns to Yamba with stellar line-up

Huge line-up of touring artists this weekend

Don't miss Melbourne's hard-hitting Hammond organ trio Cookin' on 3 Burners when they arrive at the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night.

Electic line-up of musical genres this weekend

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 Offers Wanted

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

22, 23, 28 & 29 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 3 4 $675,000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

Absolute River Frontage

606 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

House 3 2 9 $ 629,000

Boasting just over 40 Hectares of undulating, fertile farmland and approximately 450 metres of river frontage, there is absolutely no doubt 606 Seelands Hall Road...

Lot 7 Stockmans Rest

7 Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan. $159,000

Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan.

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The best summer stays still around

Check out some holiday properties still available to rent

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!