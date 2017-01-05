Head for the Hillbilly Goats this weekend

KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: The Hillbilly Goats are back in the Clarence this weekend.

RIPPING through Roots and Bluegrass genres, Australia's own Hillbilly Goats have received their second ever Golden Guitar nomination in the coming CMAA Awards in Tamworth this month for Bluegrass Recording of the Year.

Their fast and furious version of the old time fiddle tune Cumberland Gap is the second single from their latest album Down Foggy Mountain, produced and recorded by Nash Chambers, the two making it their own by putting their unique stamp on it via big harmonies and flat out fiddle. "On stage it has been receiving a raving response and was the obvious choice for our second single,” a spokesperson for the Goats said.

The band's first single, Rabbit in a Log, was up for Bluegrass Recording of the Year at the 2016 Golden Guitars but missed out so here's to second time lucky for the dual nominee.

In the meantime, Clarence bluegrass fans can catch The Hillbilly Goats live this weekend.

Their old-time music delivered with hardcore energy is what this lively outfit is renowned for.

Their gutsy live performances have seen them compared to the legends of alt-folk and string band sounds, Old Crow Medicine Show.