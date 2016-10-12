Northern NSW Health board not 'sacked'

Dr Sue Page will no longer sit on the Northern NSW Health District Board .

IT SEEMS the NSW opposition's outrage over the "sacking" of a quarter of the Northern NSW Health District Board was unfounded.

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord called on NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner to explain a mass sacking on late Friday afternoon of two local health district boards - Northern NSW Local Health District Board and the Far West Local Health District Board.

One of the Northern NSW board members listed, Dr Sue Page said there is nothing sinister behind the change to the board.

She said five board members were not continuing on the board, and all had personal reasons for not doing so - including relocating and retirement.

For her part, new work directions, family commitments and a change of scene meant she could no longer sit on the board.

"I don't feel sacked," Dr Page said. "Although I hadn't formally tendered my resignation, the minister knew my intention to do so."

Dr Page said with so many board members resigning, it made sense to instate a new board with complementary skills and a "clean slate".