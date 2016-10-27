Hear Ken Done speak at Grafton gallery

FOLLOWING the official opening of the 2016 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA), Ken Done will deliver a floor talk at the Grafton Regional Gallery at 11am on Saturday October 29.

Ken, the 2016 JADA judge, will speak about the 2016 JADA exhibition as he walks the gallery and discusses the drawings on show. People attending this event will be able to hear Ken's thoughts on the drawings in this exhibition.

Gallery director, Jude McBean, urged people from around the Clarence Valley to make it along to Ken's talk to hear this special commentary on the 2016 JADA.

"We are so privileged to have Ken Done as our JADA judge this year, and this talk will be a wonderful chance for members of the public to hear from one of Australia's leading artists.,” she said.

"We'll be able to hear from Ken as he discusses this year's JADA exhibition, and also receive glimpses into Ken's artistic and creative life.”

Ken Done has held more than 50 solo exhibitions across the world in Australia, Europe, Japan and the USA. His works have been shown in art prizes such as the Archibald, Wynne, Blake and Dobell and held in many public and private collections including the National Portrait Gallery. He is a finalist in this year's Wynne and his portrait by Marc Etherington is in the Archibald at the Art Gallery of NSW.

In 1992 Ken Done received the Order of Australia (AM) for his services to Art, Design and Tourism, and in 2013 he was inducted into the Design Institute of Australia Hall of Fame.