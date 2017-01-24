Heat stress warning as mercury climbs in the Clarence

EGG-TREME HEAT: The Royal Flying Doctor Service has warned of heat stress as the Clarence Valley prepares to fry.

IF YOU had to guess, what would you say Australia's number one natural killer was?

It's not floods, bushfires or cyclones.

According to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, heat stress remains the biggest killer of Australians, and with parts of the Clarence Valley set to hit high temperatures this week, the service has issued a timely warning.

Grafton is forecast to reach 40 degrees today, while Yamba will hit a top of 32 degrees.

RDFS senior flight nurse Karen Barlow said records going back over 150 years show that heat stress is Australia's number one natural killer, accounting for the deaths of more Australians than floods, cyclones, bushfires and storms combined.

"Last year was officially the hottest on record in Australia so we need to be prepared to counter heat stress by knowing the signs and symptoms and what to do if we or others experience it," she said.

What is heat stress?

Heat stress occurs once heat gain surpasses the body's ability to cool down adequately.

It can be caused by a combination of physical activity, wearing incorrect clothing that prevents the body's natural cooling system from functioning, and environmental conditions such as ambient temperature, humidity, air movement and radiant heat.

When it becomes an emergency

Early signs include muscle cramps in limbs or stomach, dark coloured or reduced urine flow, vomiting, headaches, dizziness and fainting.

Heat cramps and fatigue are the first signs of an emergency, with muscle pain or tightness being common symptoms. Get the person to a cool place and give them water.

Heat faint is caused by a drop in blood pressure when body fluids shift to the skin in an effort to cool the body. Shade, water and elevating the legs will help.

Rapid heart rate, difficulty in breathing, dizziness and impaired mental function are common signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Immediate medical treatment is required.

Treatment

An immediate reduction in core body temperature is vital because survival and avoiding internal organ damage is determined by the length of time the victim has been experiencing extreme heat stress.

This can be done by:

Getting the person to a cool area and laying them down.

Removing their outer clothing to release body heat.

Applying cool water or ice or to the skin and main arteries under the arms, on the nec-and groin. However, be careful not to cool them down too quickly as that can also have an adverse effect.

Getting them to drink water if they are fully conscious.

In an emergency dial Triple Zero and be prepared to give your location. If you own a smartphone download the 'Emergency +' app which will indicate your longitude and latitude and assist emergency services, including the RFDS, to find you.

If you don't have a smartphone, keep an eye on the crossroads as you travel and mark your journey on a map.