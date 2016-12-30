38°
News

Heat wave prompts warning for groups in community

Tim Howard
| 30th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
CHILLED OUT: Luka Wallace and Billy Smith, 8, enjoy their summertime treat at I Scream. Both said chocolate was definitely their flavour of choice.
CHILLED OUT: Luka Wallace and Billy Smith, 8, enjoy their summertime treat at I Scream. Both said chocolate was definitely their flavour of choice. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEATWAVE conditions predicted for the Clarence Valley for the next three days have prompted a health warning mainly for the elderly and people living alone.

NSW Health has put in place a Heatwave Action Plan for the next four days, with extreme heatwave conditions over the North and Mid-north Coasts.

The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures are expected to exceed 35°C in many parts of northern NSW, with overnight temperatures above 20° through to the end of the weekend.

Temperature forecast

GRAFTON

Friday: 38°

Saturday: 41°

Sunday: 40°

YAMBA

Friday: 31°

Saturday: 33°

Sunday: 33°

Cool change

A slow-moving cool change approaching south-west NSW on Thursday is not expected to clear the North Coast until Monday.

A NSW Health spokesperson said everyone needed to take care in

hot weather, but some people were at higher risk

of heat illness, especially

if they were older, lived alone or were socially isolated.

Signs of heat-related illness include confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, weakness, headaches and loss of sweating.

People showing any of these signs should seek urgent medical attention through their GP or local emergency department.

NSW Health also recommends the following actions during extreme heat conditions:

  • Check on the welfare of older people or neighbours living alone.
  • Keep the sun out by shading windows with curtains, blinds or closing shutters.
  • Keep windows closed during the day until it cools down and in early morning. If you don't have an air-conditioner, try to spend time in an air-conditioned place like a shopping centre, library or cinema.
  • Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres such as cotton.
  • When outdoors, stay protected from the sun by wearing a hat and sunscreen.

The hot weather has been good for some businesses, like I Scream in Grafton, where the lure of a cold ice cream cone or a sorbet has been irresistible.

"It's the perfect way to cool down from the inside out," said the business's co-owner Robyn Smith.

"The sorbets have been going great, because they're quite refreshing.

"We've had the air conditioning on, so it's been very popular for people to come in to refresh themselves."

Mrs Smith said putting 40 solar panels on the roof has also paid dividends.

"Knowing the sun is powering the freezers and the air conditioning is a great feeling," she said.

Heat beaters

NSW Health has advised people should take simple precautions to ensure they stay healthy in the heat. They include:

  • Stay well hydrated;
  • Avoid alcohol and hot or sugary drinks;
  • Limit your physical activity; and,
  • Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.
  • If you can, it's a good idea to spend some time in an air-conditioned building.

For more information please refer to the Beat the Heat website: http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat/Pages/default.aspx

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  general-seniors-news health health warning heatstroke heat wave

Young relative of Ita Buttrose killed near Grafton

Young relative of Ita Buttrose killed near Grafton

THE 12-year-old killed after the family car was hit head-on by a P-plater near Grafton was a relative of media icon Ita Buttrose.

More deaths will happen at Tyndale blackspot

TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal two-car collision at Sheehys Ln, Tyndale.

12-year-old boy the latest victim at the notorious black spot

Tamworth to face Tweed for Cup

STEADIED SHIP: Doug Potter of Tweed lofts a ball over square leg for another four at Ellem Oval.

Tamworth to face Tweed for Cup

Emma Powell funeral to be held in Memorial Park

The body of a girl, which police to be that of missing teenager Emma Powell, has been found in a reserve near Yamba.

Final details to be confirmed soon

Local Partners

Year in review: The biggest moments of June 2016

East Coast Low, death at an unauthorised rave, touch footballer banned for 20 years, bestiality charges and a bizarre cattle shooting made headlines in June.

Big crowds witness non-stop action under clear skies

Noah Love, 3 gives a cheeky smile at Maclean Twilight Rodeo

GALLERY: Organisers thrilled with huge turnout crowd at Maclean

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

All star cast for Lawrence Rodeo

WILD RIDE: Steve Mason hangs on to Black Barney who will line up again this year.

Australian PBR champion head of open bull ride field

Stocking up summer supplies

Antony Perring of Irons and Craig with some of the mountains of coffee he has in preparation for the post Christmas rush.

Big demand on cafe supplies over summer

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

SERENA Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked for 10 million fans

Emily Ratajkowski (c) Instagram

She is really getting into the stripping spirit this festive season

Jack discovers cool animal facts

Jack Yabsley stars in the new children's TV series ACE: Animal Countdown Extraordinaire.

TV presenter is having a ball in new kids’ show.

Debbie Reynolds' death sheds new light on family life

US actresses Debbie Reynolds (R) and her late daughter Carrie Fisher (L) posing at the 21th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Fisher joked she was 'truly a product of Hollywood inbreeding'

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

See in 2017 by taking a trip back to the swinging 60s

Join The 60s Revolution at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club for a New Year's Eve trip to remember.

Make it a swingin' 60s affair this NYE

Fearless US singer songwriter makes Australia creative base

FEARLESS: Musician and artist Amanda Palmer arrives at Woodford Folk Festival for the first time ahead of her highly anticipated shows.

Why Amanda Palmer will be spending a whole lot more time down under

Superb Views On Yamba Hill

1/5 Church Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 3 $825,000

If spectacular ocean views and location is what you are looking for then look no further. This generously sized split level 3 bedrooms unit located high on Yamba...

HAPPY CHRISTMAS! YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 FASTRAK

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Ready for the next owner for the next 30 years

75 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $450,000

You know it must be a good place to live if a family stays in the same place for 31 years. Why would you stay so long if it wasn’t a good place to live? The family...

Waiting For Its New Owner

1/35 O'Grady's Lane, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Are you looking for the ideal coastal investment property or place to live? If so then we have the perfect place for you. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac...

TIME TO ACT ON THIS TIDY RURAL ESCAPE

402 SHANNONDALE ROAD, Shannondale 2460

House 4 1 6 $335,000

WHO wouldn't want the lifestyle on offer here? Nearly 100 acres of gently undulating bush (including about 20 acres of cleared land), 2 dams, a pool, covered...

Forward thinking

1092 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 $235,000

Perfect for those who don't want neighbours, love to make a lot of noise, don't particularly want to maintain acres but would love the benefit and views of rolling...

Oh so convenient

4/13 Taloumbi Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

Imagine how good life would be in a home where you only have to look after yourself, in a home offering a lovely river view and in a home where you can stroll down...

Excellent Entry Level to the Market

39 Richmond Street, Lawrence 2460

House 2 1 2 $245,000

This highly motivated sellers is offering a cottage that has all the ingredients to make it a sound entry level home for a first home buyer or investor: * Fully...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!