Heatwave action plan activated for North Coast

A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

The Heatwave Action Plan has been activated following the prediction of heatwave conditions mainly in the north of NSW for the next five days, with extreme heatwave conditions over the north and mid-north coasts.

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that temperatures are expected to exceed 35 in many parts of northern NSW, with overnight temperatures above 20 degrees through to the end of the weekend. A slow moving cool change approaching southwest NSW on Thursday is not expected to clear the NSW north coast until next Monday.

NSW Health has advised people should take simple precautions to ensure they stay healthy in the heat by;

. Staying well hydrated;

. Avoiding alcohol and hot or sugary drinks;

. Limiting your physical activity; and,

. Trying to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

If you can, it's a good idea to spend some time in an air-conditioned building.

Everyone needs to take care in hot weather but some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated.

Signs of heat-related illness include confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, weakness, headaches and loss of sweating.

People showing any of these signs should seek urgent medical attention through their GP or local emergency department.

NSW Health also recommends the following actions during extreme heat conditions:

. Check on the welfare of older people or neighbours living alone

. Keep the sun out by shading windows with curtains, blinds or closing shutters.

. Keep windows closed during the day until it cools down and in early morning. If you don't have an air-conditioner, try to spend time in an air-conditioned place like a shopping centre, library or cinema.

. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton.

. When outdoors, stay protected from the sun by wearing a hat and sunscreen.

For more information please refer to the Beat the Heat website: http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat/Pages/default.aspx

As the weather heats up motorists also reminded that it is an offence for children or pets to be left unattended in a vehicle

Livestock and pet owners are also being urged to ensure adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible.

Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas.

Intensive large animal holdings, including poultry and piggeries should ensure cooling and watering systems are functioning and backup plans are in place in case of system failures.

Transport for New South Wales is also advising commuters to avoid travelling during the hottest part parts of the day, carry water with you and if you feel unwell, don't board the train, bus, light rail or ferry.