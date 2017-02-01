Prolonged extreme heat has health authorities worried

TAKE CARE: Certain groups in the community are more at risk as the mercury climbs into the late 30s on the thermometer.

HEALTH authorities have identified groups of people who will be most at risk during the extreme heatwave conditions predicted for the coming week.

Director of Public Health Paul Corben said heat-related illness was a serious threat at these times for everyone, but particular groups were more at risk.

"These include the elderly, infants and children, people with a chronic medical condition and people who live alone," he said.

"During a heat wave, it is very important to stay in regular contact with your elderly friends, neighbours and relatives, and to look out for other vulnerable members of your community."

But Mr Corben said everyone needed to take precautions when the mercury gets into the high 30s and above.

"Heat puts a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It can also make underlying health conditions worse," he said.

"Being prepared and taking simple precautions reduces the risk of heat-related illness."

The following simple precautions will help minimise the risk of health-related illness:

Drink plenty of water and remember to carry some with you when you're out and about;

Avoid alcoholic, hot or sugary drinks;

Plan your day around the heat. Stay indoors between 11am and 5pm and minimise physical activity;

Keep the sun out of your house by shading windows with an awning, shade-cloth or plants. Shutting curtains will also help;

Keep windows closed during the day. Open them when it cools down at night or in the early morning;

If you have an air-conditioner, make sure it's working;

If you don't have an air-conditioner, try to spend some time in an air-conditioned place like a shopping centre, library or cinema; and

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton.

Mr Corben said it was also vital people were aware of the symptoms of heat stress in themselves and others.

"Signs of heat-related illness include confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, weakness, headaches, reduced urine output and loss of sweating," Mr Corben said.

"People showing any of these signs should seek urgent medical attention through their GP or local emergency department."

"Also, it is absolutely essential children and pets are not left in cars. They will become distressed and seriously ill in a matter of minutes," Mr Corben said.

More information about heat-health, including downloadable advice in several languages, can be found on the NSW Health website.