HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

29th Nov 2016 8:29 AM
Patrick Woods

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that "severe to extreme heatwave conditions" will strike across Queensland and New South Wales this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warnings as scorching temperatures strike parts of southern Queensland and just south of the border from tomorrow.

That heatwave will intensify and expand on Thursday - the first day of summer - with severe heatwave conditions expected for much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.

A "low-intensity" heatwave will also spread through Central and western Queensland.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, an "extreme heatwave" will be in place for south-east Queensland and into NSW.

Coastal areas escape the worst of the heat, but parts of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland will still be stifling at 35 degrees.

Those inland are not so lucky.

Ipswich is expected to hit a maximum of 38, Kingaroy 39 while Roma and Gatton are expected to smash into the 40s.

In northern NSW, Tweed seems to dodge the worst of it, with predicted maximums of 25 while Grafton hits 38 and Tamworth strikes 40.

The heat wave warning came after Toowoomba was hit by a lightning storm and some areas were smashed by hail and heavy rain.
 

There were also power outages on the Darling Downs both on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Check out the maximum temperatures for the week below:

 

QUEENSLAND

 

  • Bundaberg 33
  • Caloundra 35
  • Caboolture 36
  • Gatton 40
  • Gladstone 33
  • Gympie 38
  • Hervey Bay 31
  • Ipswich 38
  • Kingaroy 39
  • Mackay 33
  • Maleny 35
  • Maroochydore 34
     
  • Maryborough 35
  • Rockhampton 38
  • Roma 42
  • Toowoomba 37
  • Warwick 39
     

NSW

  • Coffs Harbour 33
     
  • Grafton 39
     
  • Lismore 35
     
  • Tamworth 40
     
  • Tweed 25

Topics:  editors picks heatwave weather

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that “severe to extreme heatwave conditions” will strike across Queensland and NSW.

