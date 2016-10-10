Hell on Wheels riders raise a glass to not-so-hellish day

A LEISURELY ride between Grafton pubs was the not-so-hellish itinerary on day three of the annual Hell on Wheels mountain bike ride.

Tour leader Tony Keogh said the 30 riders in the tour, which is a fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter, had earned their beers.

"Yesterday was a 100km day between Jackadgery and Copmanhurst," he said. "It was all hills, there wasn't a flat stretch on the day.

"Today we're doing it a bit easier. We're leaving here for another hotel."

Today the intensity will rise again as the tour leaves Coutts Crossing for the trip to Red Rock (75km) The ride will take in a stop at the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Centre for a possible bush tucker tasting.

The riders saddled up on Saturday for the first of their eight days of riding on some of the roughest terrain in the Clarence Valley.

Mr Keogh said the ride takes in a 530km loop from Grafton returning to Grafton on October 15.

He said it would include Jackadgery, Copmanhurst, Coutts Crossing, Red Rock, Wooli, Maclean and Brushgrove.

Mr Keogh said this is the 19th time the event has been held to raise money for the rescue helicopter service.

"It's a great cause and we want everyone to get behind us," he said.

Mr Keogh said another highlight for the riders will be the visit to the Botero Coffee Roastery and Cafe in Maclean.

"We will be riding through the Botero factory and café from around 7am next Friday," he said.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesperson, Zeke Huish the riders took in some amazing scenery during the ride as they explored some of the toughest bike riding trails.

"The riders not only enjoy the social camaraderie of their fellow riders, they also know that their support is helping to raise vital funds to keep the rescue helicopter service flying," he said.

For more information including how to make a donation, go to www.helirescue.co.au.