Access Health Centre offers open day

Caitlan Charles | 12th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Jenny Freeman from Grafton Access Health Centre, who is offering free consultations tomorrow.
Caitlan Charles

TOMORROW, Grafton Access Health Centre is opening its doors to the people of the Clarence for free consultations.

Accredited dietitian Jenny Freeman said the centre has been open since April.

"We provide services in diabetes, nutrition, dietetics, herbal therapies," she said.

"We get a lot of referrals from GPs to come and see us, and we get people who are self-referred.

"It's about improving their own well-being and their own health.

"The emphasis is really on encouraging people to do it healthy so when they get older they're a healthy being."

Ms Freeman works alongside diabetes educator and registered nurse Michelle Johnson, who has been working in Grafton since 2010. "Through casual acquaintances we linked up and we both had similar goals," Ms Freeman said about how they came together to form the centre.

Tomorrow the centre is opening for free 15-minute consultations.

"A lot of people are really scared or not sure what a dietitian or nutritionist does, so we're giving them an opportunity to come and talk to us," Ms Freeman said.

"Don't be afraid and come and try us. I'm not here to tell people what to eat, I'm here to work with people to make choices and changes."

They are also offering a diabetes risk assessment and body composition assessment. "We are just offering some of our services for people to give it a go and just see where they want to go from there."

