Help Tullara crowdfund her way to success

Lesley Apps
| 22nd Sep 2016 2:00 PM

WHILE Tullara Connors is hardly in a position to give her right arm to see her debut EP come to fruition, she is prepared to give away a lot including her own banjo it seems. But before she can do that you have to give a little first.

The 22-year-old Ramornie-raised singer songwriter is seeking crowd-funding style support to raise the funds necessary to produce her first solo project, which isn't a cheap exercise for a musician in the fledgling stage of carving out a career in a very competitive industry.

Tullara said the only way she will be able to reach this next important level in her musical path is with some help from her fans and supporters.

"Having people pre-order my EP through my Pozible campaign over the next two weeks will help me reach my target of the $8000 needed. If the target isn't reached, I don't get the money to go ahead and release my EP so it really hinges on upfront community support."

Tullara said as well as pre-ordering her EP, which means you will get it two weeks before the general public, there are also many exclusive rewards on offer to help raise the coffers required including your own house concert, her banjo, hand-written lyrics, Tullara t-shirts and other customised merchandise such as pocket knives.

"Depending on how much the pledger wants to donate will depend on how great the 'reward' is they receive," Tullara said.

You can see how it works through the campaign: https://pozible.com/project/tullara-debut-ep

"If the Clarence Valley can get behind it then I'll be able to reach my target and release my EP by Nov 11."

Even John Butler is keen to see Tullara reach her goal having expressed his feelings about the talented, young Clarence musician.

"Tullara has a way with words and a way with that guitar. Her debut EP bears all the fruit of a musician eager to explore, put in the elbow grease and do some soul searching in the process.

"She's a gifted artist just at the beginning of what looks like to be a promising adventure ahead."

Let's help her get there.

More about Tullara

Tullara Connors has quickly developed a reputation as one of the country's brightest up-and-coming performers. Known for her renowned guitar playing ability described as "beautifully complex and intricate while within an instant raw and powerful", Tullara has an endearing stage presence which has been well received across the land.

Having spent the past four years touring Australia and recording as half of the renowned folk/roots duo "Siskin River", Tullara has racked up performances at many of the country's largest and most well respected music festivals including: Woodford Folk Festival, Port Fairy Folk Festival, and Mullum Music Festival. Tullara recently returned from her first solo international tour performing at festivals in Ireland, Slovenia, Sweden and Germany. With her Debut EP release set for November 11, Tullara is currently touring nationally with her dynamic new band with the release of her first single "Too Many" and music video.

Tullara will be back in the Clarence to perform at the Rocktober in the Clover at Pillar Valley on October 2.

