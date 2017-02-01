Helping two generations into the world, Gay calls it a day

OH BABY: Child and family health nurse Gay Wiseman, pictured with baby April Martin, is retiring.

AFTER seeing countless Lower Clarence parents into the world and then backing up to usher in their offspring as well, Maclean Community Health child and family health nurse Gay Wiseman has decided to call it a day.

Born and bred in Maclean, Mrs Wiseman left the area 47 years ago for Sydney where she became a dental nurse and had two children with her husband, David.

They fulfilled an ambition to return home in 1982.

Mrs Wiseman returned as a registered nurse, a role which she described as perfect training for her current duties.

Nursing has been a family tradition on her side of the family as her mother and sister were also in the trade.

"I've always had it around me," she said. "It was always going to be that way I think.

"People can be funny about things like that. When I was young I wanted to be an air hostess, even though I hated flying."

OH BABY: Child and family health nurse Gay Wiseman, pictured with baby April Martin, is retiring. Adam Hourigan

Mrs Wiseman said returning to Maclean made it easier for her to make nursing full time.

"I appreciate the way my family has put up with me being a full-time nurse and what that means," she said.

"Right up to the last day it will be a fulltime job for me."

Nursing has changed dramatically since she came to Maclean 35 years ago.

"It was a little room back then, with people sitting around waiting to be seen," she said.

"Now we have a full service that we bring to health clinics in Maclean, Iluka and Yamba."

Mrs Wiseman has been thinking about retirement for the past few years, but it's only in the last 12 months she has come to accept it.

"David has been retired for about six months and has been telling me he's waiting for me to retire," she

The couple would like to do some travelling, but are quite prepared to enjoy their home town of Yamba.

"It's a deadset amazing part of the world," she said.

"You don't feel the need to rush off anywhere while you're living here. That's the good thing about retirement."