Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Sherele Moody
19th Sep 2016 8:10 AM

CROWDED House's return to the Sydney Opera House will be the best kind of recurring dream for fans of the iconic band.

Crowded House last played the Opera House on November 24, 1996.

The band will return to the venue on September 25 and 26 - almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

The band will also be inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame at the 2016 ARIA Awards.

Tickets for both Opera House shows go on sale on September 26.

Founded by Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, Crowded House released its first album in 1986.

Since then the New Zealand/Aussie music favourites have sold almost two million albums, had 16 top-50 singles and five #1 albums in Australia. They have also score 13 ARIA awards.

The band is also re-issuing all of its albums along with rare demos and other "unreleased musical curiosities". - ARM NEWSDESK

