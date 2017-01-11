38°
High range drink drivers banned from our roads

Clair Morton
| 11th Jan 2017 3:12 PM
NSW Police Media Highway Patrol RBT generic
NSW Police Media Highway Patrol RBT generic Contributed

TWO people have been convicted of high-range drink driving after appearing in Maclean Local Court this week.

Lawrence resident Diane Peder was on Tuesday disqualified from driving for two years and fined $350 after being stopped by police while driving late last year.

According to court documents, police were patrolling on Richmond St, Lawrence, on November 11 when they stopped a Ford Falcon with a smashed windscreen and subjected the driver to a random breath test.

After she tested positive Ms Peder was taken back to the police station, where she recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.175, more than three times the legal limit.

The 40-year-old admitted to having 5-6 schooners of XXXX Gold over 3-4 hours that day.

Police noted that at the time she was displaying slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.

She was also charged with driving on an expired license.

Meanwhile, Townsend man John Russell was disqualified from driving on Tuesday after recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.154.

The 42-year-old was charged after police conducting random breath tests on River St, Maclean, on November 27 saw a Nissan Navara turn into a side street before an RBT stop.

The car was stopped for a breath test and after testing positive the driver was taken to Maclean police station.

He admitted to drinking 5-6 cans and bottles of cider over a three hour period that day, and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.154.

In Maclean Local Court, he was convicted and fined $300 disqualified for six months, after a further period of suspension was credited.

He will also be subjected to an interlock device for 24 months when his license is returned.

Grafton Daily Examiner
