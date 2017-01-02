High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

NOT even a high tide that insisted on covering the Brooms Head sand in water at an inopportune time could stop the crowds from enjoying the novelty events.

Event organiser Laurie Fitzpatrick said the tide forced him to make some changes to the timetable, but the competitors were more than happy to fit in with the varied itinerary.

"It's something we have to factor in,” he said. "In fact, we make sure it's on the program that events could be held at different times if the tide doesn't suit.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said this year he slotted in many of the novelty races, including the famous dry land boat races in the morning before having a break for the turn of the tide.

As more beach became available, organisers clicked the junior age races into gear with competitors flocking onto the beach.

Race marshall Ken Crampton gets his runners into line for the start of one of the beach sprints, while spectators gather at the finish line. Tim Howard

Runners aged as young as five were quickly marshalled into the age groups for a short sprint up the sand.

As the ages increased, so did the length of the races to allow those longer legs some time to stretch out.

Mr Fitzpatrick said the "big ticket” events, the tug'o'war and The Broom's throw, would be left to later in the afternoon.

"They're the events that require a bit more sand than we have available now,” he said.

The sports day has also allowed the Lions Club to promote the Mac Markets, which will be held in Maclean next weekend.

Spectators gather around the finish line on Brooms Head beach to catch the end of the beach sprints. Tim Howard

Lions club member Ken Crampton said the club had taken over organising the markets this year from the Maclean Chamber of Commerce.

He said the club had taken its big raffle around the crowd and had sold plenty of tickets.

"It's something we'd normally leave to the market day, but we wanted to do something to promote it,” he said.

"It's a big thing for the Maclean community.”