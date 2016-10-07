31°
Lifestyle

Higher booze prices 'best way to combat abuse'

7th Oct 2016 10:40 AM
Should taxes be raised further on alcoholic drinks?
Should taxes be raised further on alcoholic drinks? Mara Pattison-Sowden

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA'S boozing behaviour is being curbed by the rising cost of alcohol and reduced trading hours for pubs and clubs, a new report suggests.

But there is still a disturbing level of binge drinking by young people - and some are suggesting those same people may take 20 years before they seek help for their drinking problem.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's 10-year survey of the nation's drinking habits shows young adults are the most likely to consume alcohol at risky levels.

The report shows overall, Australians are consuming less alcohol, from an average 10.8 litres of pure alcohol per person in 2008-09, to 9.7 litres per person in 2013-14.

And almost 75% of young people aged 12-17 abstained from alcohol in 2013, up from 64 per cent in 2010, separate research shows.

Australian governments, including those in Queensland and NSW, have tried to limit the impact of alcohol-fuelled violence by reducing trading hours of pubs.

Reader poll

Should tax be increased on alcohol to combat abuse?

  • View Results

But according to the report, raising the cost of alcohol, through taxation, is the most effective way of curbing consumption.

"Research shows increasing the price of alcohol, restricting trading hours and reducing outlet density can have positive outcomes in reducing consumption and harms related to alcohol use," the AIWH report found.

But there is still concern about drinking levels, particularly by young people, many of whom are now resorting to drinking before going out, due to high prices at pubs and clubs.

For young adults aged 18-24, 47% reported they had drunk alcohol at risky levels once, 33% reporting drinking at "very high levels" yearly, and 18% drinking at "very high levels" monthly.

Short term risks include anti-social behaviour, exposure to violence, including domestic and family violence, accidents and injury.

Longer term risks range from chronic health conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and alcohol dependence.

So what's considered harmful drinking?

• Single occasion risk (monthly) -drinking more than 4 standard drinks on a single occasion on at least
a monthly basis.

• Lifetime risk - drinking more than 2 standard drinks a day, on average.

• Very high risk (yearly, monthly or weekly) - had consumed 11 or more standard drinks on a single
occasion at least yearly, at least monthly or at least weekly in the past 12 months.

Some of the key findings

 

  • Nationally, the population rate of pure alcohol available for consumption has steadily declined since 2008-09- although mixed trends were apparent by jurisdiction.
  • The total volume of pure alcohol available for consumption in Australia has increased from around 160 million litres of pure alcohol in 2004-05 to over 180 million litres in 2013-14.
  • Once population growth was accounted for, apparent per capita consumption decreased from 10.8 litres per person in 2008-09 to 9.7 in 2013-14-this trend varied by jurisdiction.
  • Research shows increasing the price of alcohol, restricting trading hours and reducing outlet density can have positive outcomes in reducing consumption and harms related to alcohol use.
  • Reviews have found strong evidence for the effectiveness of restrictions on economic availability (such as increased taxes and minimum pricing) and physical availability (such as restricting the days and hours of sale).
  • The biggest decreases in rates were reported for Australians drinking at risky levels on a single occasion (11%) and over a lifetime (13%).
  • Remote and very remote areas had higher rates than other areas for people drinking at risky levels and receiving treatment for alcohol
  • Australians aged 18 to 24 were more likely than any other age group to drink at risky levels, but clients receiving treatment for alcohol were more likely to be aged over 40.
  • In 2013, most Australians who reported single occasion risky drinking (47%), yearly drinking at very high levels (33%) and monthly drinking at very high levels (18%) were aged 18 to 24.
  • Those who reported lifetime risky drinking were most likely to be aged 40-49 (23%); similarly, the largest group of clients in treatment for alcohol were aged 40-49 (49%).

Topics:  alcohol, booze, violence

Secret Facebook: Step-by-step guide to guard your messages

Secret Facebook: Step-by-step guide to guard your messages

FACEBOOK now allows conversations on its Messenger app to be encrypted under a new function called "secret conversations".

VIDEO: Campers' scary brush with Station Creek fire

SMOKE AND FIRE: Holiday-maker Hannah Winter took this photo as she and her partner were being evacuated from the Pebbly Beach campground in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"The smoke was so thick it was in the car, stinging our eyes"

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

Natasha Hopson in hospital on dialysis after her body rejected the donor kidney from her uncle after eight years.

Maclean mum and daughter tell why organ donation is vital.

Police warning as school holidays end

NSW Police generic.

Ten killed on NSW roads during holiday period

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Hawthorne Park taken over by cowboys and Indians

Rachael Surawski getting ready to dip her hand into the blue paint to decorate her pony as the Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.

HURRY: Entries for Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge close today

GIG GUIDE: See live acts in the Clarence this week

cover

Check out Lord of the Strings and a whole of other live acts

Latest deals and offers

GIG GUIDE: See live acts in the Clarence this week

GIG GUIDE: See live acts in the Clarence this week

ENJOY an eclectic range of entertainment this coming week including Billy Connolly's bestie, guitar virtuoso Matthew Fagan.

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

Justice Crew men about town in Grafton

All smiles as the crowd poses with Justice Crew at their Sound Check party before they performed on Thursday night.

Pop group check the sights then 'Pop That Buckle' for adoring fans

The Elliots land in Yamba for Aeroplane tour

The Elliots arrive in Yamba this weekend as part of their Aeroplane EP tour.

Catch The Elliots at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Friday night.

NEW PRICE!

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $199,000

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

ILUKA NATURALLY RIVER OCEAN BUSH

14 Elizabeth Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 2 $485,000

This property lives up to the village brand "Iluka Naturally" It is a large private 1550 sq mt corner block on a quiet street directly across from bushland and...

Break The Suburbia Shackles

Lot 4/59 Sullivans Lane, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 5 $750,000

Here it is perched on a large 5000m� block is this solid 4 bedroom family home with a pool. We require a family that doesn't want to be hemmed in with neighbours...

LOWSET DUPLEX RETURNING $310 PER WEEK

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $357,500

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 2 1 9 $370000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

House 2 1 9 $370,000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $ 235,000

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley