Hip-hip-hooray for parkrun's 1st birthday

BIRTHDAY TIME: Grafton parkrun organiser Casey Smith with Elders Real Estate's Karen Gorton and Kylie McGrath get into the parkrun birthday groove.

parkrun: It might have been a year of blood, sweat and tears but it has been a rewarding year for everyone in the Grafton parkrun community.

More than a combined 22,000km have been covered by the Grafton parkrunnners in the year since its inception at Barnier Park at Junction Hill and as a result it is time to celebrate with organiser Casey Smith throwing a free barbecue breakfast for the community.

"When we first started this off we didn't even think we would get to where we are at," Smith said.

"We have had so much community involvement, not only from the local running community, but from the business community and the Grafton community as a whole.

"For me personally this means I have successfully brought something to the community that everyone can get involved in."

The parkrun first birthday celebrations have been well supported with Elders Real Estate along with local butchers helping to supply a free barbecue for runners and guests. There will also be a birthday cake and a ceremonial blowing out of the candles.

Smith said it would not be possible without the support of Grafton Physio and Sport as well as their other generous sponsors.

The event kicks off at 6.45am with the 5km parkrun starting at the regular time of 7am followed by the festivities.