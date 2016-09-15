SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

THE POST Office Hotel has been sold!

According to Angus McKimm, from McKimms Real Estate, the P.O. will have an exciting new purpose with its new owners.

"It might be something that helps bring young people into town," he said.

"It will have a use that ties in the economic changes in the Valley with agribusiness... and in some way it helps kick along Grafton's night life."

While Mr McKimm couldn't reveal who had bought the property, he did say it would become clear in the early months of 2017 what the business would be.

"It's all a bit of a tease," he said.

"I think it sold for roughly half a million," he added, giving a little bit of detail away.

The P.O. has had a spotted history with its last owners Don and Judy Ward facing 40 breaches of its liquor licence in court in October of 2015.

While 35 of the breaches were dropped, Mr Ward was fined a total of $5000 for two breaches and had convictions recorded for the other three.

In May of the same year, a fire ripped through the hotel's cellar leaving the building damaged and unable to be used as a hotel or for accommodation.

The Wards had planned to re-open the P.O. as accommodation after they appeared in court, but the hotel has remained shut since the fire.