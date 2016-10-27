Hits from the stage and screen played live

AFTERNOON DELIGHT: The Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus on stage at the Saraton at this year's Anzac concert. Their much-anticipated An Afternoon at the Proms is on this Sunday with special guest Sound of Music star Nicholas Hammond.

THIS Sunday is the much-anticipated Jacaranda event, An Afternoon at the Proms.

This year's theme is "Music from the Stage and Screen”, a fitting program given the venue in which it will be performed, The Saraton Theatre.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the marvellous Saraton Theatre and the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus will pay tribute to some of the classic movies that have been featured at the

Saraton across those 90 years.

The concert will feature music from movies such as 2001 Space Odyssey, Star Wars, The Godfather, James Bond, Gone with the Wind, Phantom of the Opera, Gladiator and The King's Speech to name a few, together with the standard Proms favourites including Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance No. 1 (Land of Hope and Glory) and Strauss' Radetzky March.

Modelled on the famous "Last Night of the Proms” held annually in the Royal Albert Hall, London, the CVOC with their artistic director and conductor Greg Butcher are very excited to present this special program to celebrate a milestone in the history of the Saraton Theatre.

To top off the momentous occasion, this year's special guest compere is Nicholas Hammond.

Nicholas is a well-known actor and writer who is perhaps best known for his roles as the young Friedrich von Trapp in the film The Sound of Music.

He will join the orchestra and chorus, who will be dressed up like you've never seen before, on stage for another memorable Afternoon at the Proms.