Hogan appointed to influential committees

18th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
Kevin Hogan MP for Page.
Kevin Hogan MP for Page.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has been appointed to six Parliamentary Committees, including chair of the influential Standing Committee for Tax and Revenue.

Mr Hogan has also been appointed to the Speakers Panel, which means he will be called upon to perform the role of Speaker during Parliamentary debates.

"I am looking forward to taking on these new duties," Mr Hogan said.

"Committees work very closely with the relevant ministers to develop policies and draft legislation.

"This is a great opportunity to ensure the voice of our community, and regional Australia in general, is heard when developing policies and legislation that will affect us."

As well as being appointed chair of the Tax and Revenue Standing Committee, Mr Hogan has been appointed secretary of the Environment and Energy Committee, and member of the Joint Committee on Public Accounts and Audit, Standing Committee on Economics, Economics and Finance, as well and Regional Development and Infrastructure.

As part of his work on the Economics Committee, Mr Hogan will examine the banking sector.　

Topics:  kevin hogan, page mp, parliamentary committees, standing committee for tax and revenue

Hogan appointed to influential committees

Kevin Hogan MP for Page.

Hogan given new appointments

