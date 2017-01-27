29°
Sport

Hogan grants support budding sports stars

27th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
CASH BOOST: Member for Page Kevin Hogan with the latest crop of local sporting champions, from left, Georgia Breward, Nathalie Avery, Georgia Kroehnert, Toby Campbell, Harry Watts, Tyler McGarvie and Tyler Gaddes.
CASH BOOST: Member for Page Kevin Hogan with the latest crop of local sporting champions, from left, Georgia Breward, Nathalie Avery, Georgia Kroehnert, Toby Campbell, Harry Watts, Tyler McGarvie and Tyler Gaddes. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPORTS GRANTS: When it comes to achieving on the sporting stage, sometimes athletes just need a helping hand.

That is why Member for Page Kevin Hogan has ensured nine of the Clarence Valley's brightest budding sports stars get every inch of support through his Local Sporting Champions Award initiative.

Will 16-year-old Toby Power, 12-year-old Harry Watts and 13-year-olds Tyler Gaddes and Tyler McGarvie one day stand on the Olympic podium with their Kookaburra teammates, while 14-year-old Georgia Kroehnert also takes out Gold for Women's Hockey?

And will 12-year-old Toby Campbell reach his dream of representing Australia in the pool? Or is 16-year-old Georgia Breward about to redefine the rulebook about women playing in the AFL premiership season?

And will Bethany Hickey (16) and Nathalie Avery (13) make the Clarence synonymous with Australian athletics around the world?

Only time will tell, but Mr Hogan wants to ensure they are able to follow their sporting dreams.

"The North Coast has produced some outstanding sports people in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent,” he said.

"Unfortunately succeeding in sport doesn't just take talent and determination - parents also often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions. I'm very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.”

The Local Sporting Champions program provides money to young people aged 12 to 18 to compete, coach

or umpire in their chosen sport.

At an awards morning tea earlier this week, Mr Hogan presented the local teenagers with a $500 cheque each to help them on their way.

The Federal member also encouraged all local budding champions who have the opportunity to compete at a state, national or international level to apply for a grant by contacting his office or heading online to ausport.gov.au.

HOGAN'S HEROES

  • Toby Power, 15 - Hockey (Umpiring)
  • Bethany Hickey, 16 - Athletics
  • Nathalie Avery, 13 - Athletics
  • Toby Campbell, 12 - Swimming
  • Tyler Gaddes, 13 - Hockey
  • Georgia Breward, 16 - AFL
  • Harry Watts, 12 - Hockey
  • Georgia Kroehnert, 14 - Hockey
  • Tyler McGarvie, 13 - Hockey
Grafton Daily Examiner
Expect heavy return-to-school traffic this weekend

Expect heavy return-to-school traffic this weekend

HARWOOD blacklisted as potential hotspot for traffic congestion as holiday-makers return home from North Coast destinations.

Mystery twist thrown into cricket relay night at the dogs

ON YOUR MARKS: Clarence River Cricket Association vice-president Tim Kinnane is all set for CRCA Relay Night at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club.

Who will reign supreme as the fastest cricket club in the Valley?

4 things to do this weekend

HANGING: Maclean High School Year 8 student Finn O'Neill gets vertical on the half pipe at the Yamba skate park.

All the things you can do this weekend

Local lifeguard's shock at Australia Day award

Hannah Smith speaks after being named joint winner of Clarence Valley Young Citizen of the Year

Yamba lifeguard honoured with Young Citizen of the Year title

Local Partners

4 things to do this weekend

ARE you looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of some of the events happening in the Clarence Valley.

Roger strums for the Valley

Roger Green sings a song to the crowd after being announced the 2017 Clarence Valley Local Hero.

Musician receives Local Hero award

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Plenty of live music this Australia Day weekend

Mal Eastick returns with his Blues Bar on Sunday at the Yamba Golf Club.

Gigs galore across the Clarence Valley

Triple J countdown a rite of passage today

HOT TIP: Will Flume win Triple J's Hottest 100 music poll this year?

Countdowns, barefoot bowls and barbecues order of the day

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

POPULAR American soap will film 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

River Views

54 River Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Most can only dream of a water view position, well here it ... $184,000

Most can only dream of a water view position, well here it is possible! Laying adjacent unused reserve, the land further benefits from an elevated and flood free...

Smoko&#39;s Snack Bar Yamba

1/10 Uki Street, Yamba 2464

1 1 $110,000 + SAV

The Smoko's Snack Bar Yamba is ideally positioned in a prime spot within Yamba's busy industrial area. Established for years with a secure long term lease in...

Large, Regular Shape Block

Lot 2 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land Very well proportioned block, a real beauty. Never to be repeated opportunity ... $249,000

Very well proportioned block, a real beauty. Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the river in Iluka. Why wait any longer? Secure your...

Sized Right, Positioned Right, Priced Right

2/47 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are investing or downsizing this property is one that simply has to be at the top of your list. Sized just right, the property offers the perfect...

Sprawling River Views

42 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $750,000

With 1,015m2 of land and enjoying this incredibly picturesque position on the point of Orion Drive, this well planned and well built home has been designed in such...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Neat, Sweet and Complete

4 Lady Beatrice Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $469,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac this residence is surprisingly spacious and has been fitted out with loads of extras like ducted airconditioning, solar hot water...

NEW PRICE!

11a Kritsch Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $305,000

If we had a penny for every time someone wanted a low set home in Grafton, brick and tile, modern and well positioned we would be very happy indeed. Positioned off...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

11 Ardisia Close, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $389,000

There isn't another property like this one! With so much on offer and so much potential, this is a property that simply has to be inspected to get the creative...

Beachside Blank Canvas - Oceanside Estate Wooli

52 Kendall Avenue, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $220,000

* Approx 971m2 of beachside land * Just moments from the Wooli Beach * Underground power, curb & guttering * Perfect investment opportunity * Positions like...

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!