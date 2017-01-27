Hogan grants support budding sports stars

CASH BOOST: Member for Page Kevin Hogan with the latest crop of local sporting champions, from left, Georgia Breward, Nathalie Avery, Georgia Kroehnert, Toby Campbell, Harry Watts, Tyler McGarvie and Tyler Gaddes.

SPORTS GRANTS: When it comes to achieving on the sporting stage, sometimes athletes just need a helping hand.

That is why Member for Page Kevin Hogan has ensured nine of the Clarence Valley's brightest budding sports stars get every inch of support through his Local Sporting Champions Award initiative.

Will 16-year-old Toby Power, 12-year-old Harry Watts and 13-year-olds Tyler Gaddes and Tyler McGarvie one day stand on the Olympic podium with their Kookaburra teammates, while 14-year-old Georgia Kroehnert also takes out Gold for Women's Hockey?

And will 12-year-old Toby Campbell reach his dream of representing Australia in the pool? Or is 16-year-old Georgia Breward about to redefine the rulebook about women playing in the AFL premiership season?

And will Bethany Hickey (16) and Nathalie Avery (13) make the Clarence synonymous with Australian athletics around the world?

Only time will tell, but Mr Hogan wants to ensure they are able to follow their sporting dreams.

"The North Coast has produced some outstanding sports people in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent,” he said.

"Unfortunately succeeding in sport doesn't just take talent and determination - parents also often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions. I'm very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.”

The Local Sporting Champions program provides money to young people aged 12 to 18 to compete, coach

or umpire in their chosen sport.

At an awards morning tea earlier this week, Mr Hogan presented the local teenagers with a $500 cheque each to help them on their way.

The Federal member also encouraged all local budding champions who have the opportunity to compete at a state, national or international level to apply for a grant by contacting his office or heading online to ausport.gov.au.

HOGAN'S HEROES