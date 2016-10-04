27°
News

Holiday traffic can expect major delays on highway

Bill North
| 4th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Urunga Bypass section of Pacific Highway upgrade off Martells Rd. Craig Hoggett
Urunga Bypass section of Pacific Highway upgrade off Martells Rd. Craig Hoggett Craig Hoggett

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTORISTS can expect significant delays due to roadworks on the Pacfiic Highway at Tyndale in the coming days.

Controlled blasting works will take place at the village located between Grafton and Maclean on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Road closures in both directions of the Pacific Highway are scheduled from 1pm to 3pm on Wednesday.

An exclusion zone will be established around the blast site and traffic will be stopped to prevent access to the exclusion zone and ensure the blast can be conducted safely.

Motorists are advised to allow exta travel time and expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Keep and eye on The Daily Examiner website for updates on the predicted heavy traffic during the school holidays.

Alternatively, motorists can use the Summerland Way between Grafton and Casino, or the Lawrence Road via Grafton and the Lawrence Ferry.

For the latest traffic information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  controlled blasting, pacific highway, pacific highway upgrade, road closures, roadworks, rock blasting

Home security leads to arrest, return of stolen jewellery

Home security leads to arrest, return of stolen jewellery

MORE than $10,000 worth of jewellery has been returned to an extremely grateful owner, less than 48 hours after it was stolen from a Townsend home.

CRICKET: South Services ship sinks for season 2016/17

South Services captain Brendan Cleaver waits for his next batting partner post dismissal in the CRCA Cleavers Mechanical 30-over Night Cricket match between South Services and GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, 20th of January, 2016.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Premier League foundation club fails to nominate for upcoming season

Bushfire warning for landholders

A bushfire at Ashby was one of multiple fires RFS crews responded to over the long weekend.

Bushfires over weekend caused by burn offs that have escaped control

Teen sets Grafton backyard on fire 'trying to burn ants'

Emergency services attend accidental fire

Local Partners

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Camping grounds remain closed

CAMPING grounds remain closed as fire crews look to consolidate and deepen containment lines

Record entries give it a goanna pull

The heavy weight and overall champion Liam Hackett with his trophy after competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.

Wooli puts on a show for unique annual event

Don't miss Taylor Swift and Katy Perry kids' concert

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to play Grafton (sort of)

Latest deals and offers

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

NEWCASTLE parents' massive master bedroom gamble pays off with their first proper room reveal win of the series.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Don't miss Taylor Swift and Katy Perry kids' concert

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to play Grafton (sort of)

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star unharmed in hotel room ambush

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

FASTRAK = ACT SWIFTLY

73 Bristol Arms Road, Ramornie 2460

House 4 3 6 FASTRAK

Some properties tell a story whilst others paint a picture. Some homes are simply convenience based whilst others packed with lifestyle. Whilst we often have to be...

50s CHARMER LOOKING FOR NEW OWNER

110 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Fastrak

MUCH loved and appreciated, this tidy bangalow close to the CBD is perfect for the young family, executive couple or retirees. Unpack your things and get on with...

What&#39;s it worth?

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 Fastrak

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

JACKETS OFF - SUN IS OUT!

181 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 Fastrak

It is with absolute pleasure to introduce this stunning home to our active market. It's a property perfect for a wide variety of purchasers; whether it be first...

Affordable Water Views

2/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $375,000...

Positioned in a quiet and conveniently located complex and enjoying uninterrupted views of Kolora Lake, this low set unit is perfect for those looking for the...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $589,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

Deceased Estate - MUST SELL

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record