Holiday traffic can expect major delays on highway

MOTORISTS can expect significant delays due to roadworks on the Pacfiic Highway at Tyndale in the coming days.

Controlled blasting works will take place at the village located between Grafton and Maclean on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Road closures in both directions of the Pacific Highway are scheduled from 1pm to 3pm on Wednesday.

An exclusion zone will be established around the blast site and traffic will be stopped to prevent access to the exclusion zone and ensure the blast can be conducted safely.

Motorists are advised to allow exta travel time and expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Keep and eye on The Daily Examiner website for updates on the predicted heavy traffic during the school holidays.

Alternatively, motorists can use the Summerland Way between Grafton and Casino, or the Lawrence Road via Grafton and the Lawrence Ferry.

For the latest traffic information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.