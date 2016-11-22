29°
Sport

Holloway locks in Waratahs spot for 2017

22nd Nov 2016 4:10 PM
Jed Holloway of the Waratahs runs to score a try during the Round 09 Super Rugby match between the Western Force and NSW Waratahs at NIB Stadium in Perth, Saturday, April 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jed Holloway of the Waratahs runs to score a try during the Round 09 Super Rugby match between the Western Force and NSW Waratahs at NIB Stadium in Perth, Saturday, April 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

RUGBY UNION: Jed Holloway has retained his place in the NSW Waratahs for the 2017 Super Rugby season.

The former Yamba Buccaneer was one of 30 out of 35 players to have his contract renewed, with eight new signings coming into the squad.

Holloway, who turned 24 on November 2, made his Waratahs debut as a 20-year-old against the Western Force. 2016 was the 195cm backrower's first season as a fully contracted player and he has now played 13 matches and scored four tries for the Waratahs.

The squad which returns to pre-season training this week boasts 83% of players having been raised in the state including a quarter from country NSW towns.

NSW Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson said he was looking forward to seeing how the team comes together and is hoping to improve on an uninspiring midfield finish with eight wins and seven losses in 2016.

"We have retained a great mix of youth and experience for next season; players who are keen and determined and will no doubt add new energy to the team in 2017," Gibson said.

"Our players are proud to represent NSW and enjoy the responsibility that comes with pulling on the jersey. We want to continue to use this to create an environment that we want to be part of and for them to take ownership of the team.

"It is pleasing to see the team made up of so much local talent. This is a true reflection of the NSW rugby pathways system, which continues to go from strength to strength as we renew our focus on the grassroots with the recent amalgamation of the community and professional arms of the organisation."

Memberships are on sale now at www.waratahs.com.au/membership with tickets to all NSW Waratahs Super Rugby home games to go on sale in January 2017.

2017 NSW Waratahs 36-man squad: (props) Sekope Kepu*, Sam Needs, Tom Robertson*, Paddy Ryan*, Matt Sandell, Angus Ta'avao; (hookers) Damien Fitzpatrick, Tolu Latu*, Hugh Roach; (locks) Ned Hanigan, Ryan McCauley, Dean Mumm*, Will Skelton*, Senio Toleafoa, one TBA; (flankers/No.8) Jack Dempsey, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper*, Michael Wells, Brad Wilkin; (scrumhalves) Jake Gordon, Matt Lucas, Nick Phipps*; (fly-halves) Andrew Deegan, Bernard Foley*, Bryce Hegarty, Mack Mason; (centres) Israel Folau*, Irae Simone, Rob Horne*, David Horwitz; (back three) Cameron Clark, Harry Jones, Taqele Naiyaravoro*, Andrew Kellaway, Reece Robinson. *denotes international Test experience.

