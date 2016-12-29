Home-grown soul on offer in Maclean

SIREN: Join Grace Hickey and her band at the Maclean Hotel on Friday night.

ENJOY some soulful and authentic homegrown music at its best with the award-winning siren Grace Hickey & The Honeymakers.

Fresh from winning two Dolphin Awards recently, the Clarence talent took out both sections she was nominated for, the Youth award and Female Vocal of the Year for her song Cactus Flower.

The teen graduated from Maclean High in 2014, and took a gap year last year before taking up study at the Queensland College of Art on scholarship.

With a preference for RnB and soul, Grace's seductive harmonies and original compositions exude an authentic soulfulness well beyond her years.