Homegrown talent showcased on Surfing The Coldstream stage

Fawlty Dogs are one of the local outfits getting in the festival spirit this weekend.

AMONG the touring outfits set to grace our shores in Yamba for the Surfing the Coldstream Festival are a bunch of local legends who will take to the main stage.

Seasoned Maclean based musos, Fawlty Dogs graced last year's Surfing the Coldstream festival stage with their sophisticated jazz soul rock and deep toned vocals that make for a vibe reminiscent of Tom Waits.

Refreshingly original, never limited to a particular genre and encompassing chilled out lyrical ballads with jazz, latin and funk influences, there's something for both the party crowd and the true music heads.

Catch them along with another local act Sea Of Stones tonight at the Maclean Hotel.

Charging the main stage on Saturday is Grafton's Joe Terror and his band.

This singer songwriter's music has been forged in true garage band style over several hot Clarence Valley summers. Joe's four piece line up delivers explosive and emotional soul rock that takes in flavoursome American influences among the likes of Jeff Buckley and Jack White.

Rounding up the line-up are Yamba's Grace Hickey & The Honeymakers with their seductive harmonies and electronic gurus Nocturnal Tapes who will bring home the beats this weekend.

Enjoy the diversity on offer with this homegrown line-up of talent.