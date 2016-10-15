23°
News

Homegrown talent showcased on Surfing The Coldstream stage

Lesley Apps | 15th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
Fawlty Dogs are one of the local outfits getting in the festival spirit this weekend.
Fawlty Dogs are one of the local outfits getting in the festival spirit this weekend.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AMONG the touring outfits set to grace our shores in Yamba for the Surfing the Coldstream Festival are a bunch of local legends who will take to the main stage.

Seasoned Maclean based musos, Fawlty Dogs graced last year's Surfing the Coldstream festival stage with their sophisticated jazz soul rock and deep toned vocals that make for a vibe reminiscent of Tom Waits.

Refreshingly original, never limited to a particular genre and encompassing chilled out lyrical ballads with jazz, latin and funk influences, there's something for both the party crowd and the true music heads.

Catch them along with another local act Sea Of Stones tonight at the Maclean Hotel.

Charging the main stage on Saturday is Grafton's Joe Terror and his band.

This singer songwriter's music has been forged in true garage band style over several hot Clarence Valley summers. Joe's four piece line up delivers explosive and emotional soul rock that takes in flavoursome American influences among the likes of Jeff Buckley and Jack White.

Rounding up the line-up are Yamba's Grace Hickey & The Honeymakers with their seductive harmonies and electronic gurus Nocturnal Tapes who will bring home the beats this weekend.

Enjoy the diversity on offer with this homegrown line-up of talent.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fawlty dogs festival homegrown live music surfing the coldstream whatson

Grace's soul sounds to be heard on home soil

Grace's soul sounds to be heard on home soil

She may be playing with some of the nations best muso's, but for Grace, the direction of her sound was found much closer to home.

Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

"Stop using these products and dispose of any in your possession".

NSW gets canny with can and bottle recycling

NSW residents and community groups will be eligible for 10c refunds on eligible drink containers.

Legislation for a 10c refund scheme for cans has hit NSW Parliament

Model train display recreates Clarence scenes

LINING UP: David and Rhonda Lorenzo put the finishing touches to their Grafton Model Train display at the Old Grafton Brewery.

Model train display to open in Grafton this weekend.

Local Partners

Unlock the secrets to self-awareness

Tahleah Rose presents the path to epic health through self-awareness.

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

The Rural Fire Services were fighting a fire at the Hogarth Range, near Casino. Flames climbing up tree trunks. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

While floods hamper the west, Clarence Valley's drought rating rises

Homegrown talent showcased on Surfing The Coldstream stage

Fawlty Dogs are one of the local outfits getting in the festival spirit this weekend.

Local legends Fawlty Dogs to take to main stage.

Model train display recreates Clarence scenes

LINING UP: David and Rhonda Lorenzo put the finishing touches to their Grafton Model Train display at the Old Grafton Brewery.

Model train display to open in Grafton this weekend.

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

QUICK STOP: Grizzlee Train will be pulling into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Central Coast duo bring energy to Yamba

Homegrown talent showcased on Surfing The Coldstream stage

Homegrown talent showcased on Surfing The Coldstream stage

AMONG touring outfits set hit the main stage are a bunch of seasoned local legends.

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

QUICK STOP: Grizzlee Train will be pulling into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Central Coast duo bring energy to Yamba

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

PRODUCTIVE LAND, CREEK FRONTAGE, APPROVED GRANNY FLAT, TOWN WATER - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $569,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Bursting with added benefits

2 Bangalow Crescent, Gateway Village, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $225,000

You really must explore the quality and improvements of one of the finest offerings in the Gateway Village. Not only is this cottage light-filled and spacious it...

Move in ready - Owner says SELL!

4 Forest Bank Close, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $479,000

OWNER SAYS SELL! Owners have purchased elsewhere offering a fantastic opportunity to purchase a well-established family home set on a fully fenced 4,005sqm corner...

Exceptional Valued Rural Residential Land near the Beach

Lot 22 Brolga Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and ... $145,000

At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and quiet reigns supreme. The considered estate layout ensures excellent building site for you...

Prime Real Estate

64 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $420,000

This three bedroom home is across the road from the sports oval and within sight of the Bowling Club. The land is zoned commercial with rear access from Charles...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

Panoramic View from Executive Residence

51 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 2 $445,000

When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?