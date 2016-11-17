Hoping for a payrise? There could be a long wait ahead

27°
Related Items

READY for a pay rise? We have some bad news.

Australians are waiting longer than ever before to be given a little more in their pay packet, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Four years ago, the average worker was given a pay rise every 12 months.

Now it's closer to 21 months, which is the longest on record.

If that's not enough, when the payrise does finally come through, the average worker is being given a smaller increase than in the past.

Where workers were once able to expect a pay rise of about 3.6% in 2012. It's now down to 2.3% for most of us.
One comfort is that the situation is the same everywhere.

No industry has a wage growth of more than 2.5%.

The mining industry, once the source of massive pay checks, had the lowest wage rises across Australia in the September quarter - just 0.1%.

Reserve Bank research economist James Bishop said the slowdown of pay rises "has been one of the most important developments in the Australian economy".

Just In

Super moon photo portrays Grafton Bridge's rustic charm

Super moon photo portrays Grafton Bridge's rustic charm

ANTHONY Duff scoped out his spot for this spectacular shot of the supermoon.

Diversity on the cards for chamber

Katie Kelemec (centre) is the new president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, with Treasurer Glenn Thompson (left) and Justin James, the new vice president.

New president of chamber of commerce elected

Fatal crash a 'freak accident'

The bike involved in a fatal collision with a truck on the Ferry park turnoff on the Pacific Highway near Maclean is taken away.

"It really is the definition of a tragic crash"

South Grafton teen threatens to kill police officer

Generic police sign Photo Contributed

15-year-old charged with intimidation of police

Holiday park set for $8.75 million facelift

If the dramatic facelift wins approval with locals, holiday-makers and traditional owners, the park will undergo dramatic changes over a number of years.

SHOCKING TOLL: Clarence Valley's horror year on the roads

TRAGEDY: Fourteen lives have been lost on Clarence Valley roads in 2016.

2016 one of the worst on record for road deaths

Lose your breath laughing to comedy at its finest

No Caption

The Valley will be laughing hard this weekend at Bush to Beach

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

An adult male cane toad recently caught by a CVCIA member at West Yamba.

Clarence Valley town plans to rid itself of cane toad

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

LOGAN singer stays grounded ahead of Sundays' grand final showdown against competitors half his age.

  • TV

  • 17th Nov 2016 12:00 PM

Lose your breath laughing to comedy at its finest

No Caption

The Valley will be laughing hard this weekend at Bush to Beach

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Amputee's cameo moment in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge

UP IN LIGHTS: Adam Bowes has his first credited film role in the Mel Gibson blockbuster Hacksaw Ridge.

Adam Bowes' first credited role in Oscar-touted blockbuster

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

