Hot change for the last weekend of school holidays

The beach will be the place to be as hot conditions hit the coast for the last weekend of school holidays this weekend.

IF YOU'RE hoping for an outdoor adventure to fill the last weekend of school holidays, you're in luck, with sunny weather and a warm change arriving today and continuing through Saturday.

In Grafton, brace yourself for the first bout of 30 degree temperatures of the season. The mercury is tipped to brush 31 degrees today for the first time in almost six months since 31.8 was recorded on April 10.

On Saturday the temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees, giving cricketers a real taste of summer for the first round of matches throughout the region.

Temperatures have surpassed 30 degrees twice during the period since April 10 in what was a freakishly mild winter, with a winter record temperature of 30.4 degrees on June 9 and the same temperature was recorded on May 14.

On Sunday temperatures will cool off dramatically with a maximum of 23 expected and a chance of showers before the hot weather returns on Monday.

Yamba can expect a maximum of 27 degrees today and 29 degrees on Saturday.

In terms of marine conditions, the BoM is expecting:

Today

Winds: Northerly about 10 knots increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the morning.

Seas: Around 1m, increasing to 1 to 1.5m during the afternoon.

Swell: Southerly 1 to 1.5m.

Saturday

Winds: Northwesterly 15 to 25 knots tending northerly 10 to 15 knots during the afternoon then turning west to northwesterly during the evening.

Seas: 1 to 2m.

Swell: Southerly 1 to 1.5m.