30°
News

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

Clair Morton
| 11th Nov 2016 1:00 PM
DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.
DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE FOND memory of his dad doing the Saturday soccer rounds through Yamba in a 1932 Ford Tourer is just one of the things that cemented Leigh Bushell's love of vintage vehicles.

"I was basically born into it," the second- generation mechanic said.

"I've got a brother and sister that aren't interested in cars. I was always the one annoying (dad) when he came to work on a weekend."

Before he had completed Year 10 at school, Leigh had restored his first car - a 1951 Studebaker Starlight Coupe that was his pride and joy.

He has since replaced it with a 1967 Fastback Mustang, but as it is a "work in progress" he'll probably drive one of his dad Richard's three hot rods in the Yamba Rod Run this weekend.

Cars have already started to arrive in the beachside town for the main event on Saturday, with about 400 cars expected.

"(The event) draws a lot of interest because people can respect the effort that goes into it, and even if you don't know anything about cars you can always appreciate them," Leigh said.

"It's really good for the community too - local businesses absolutely love it."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  hot rods whatson yamba

8 things to do this weekend

8 things to do this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? You might find something on this list of things to do.

Yamba Lotteries win claimed by local

A winning lottery ticket sold in Yamba has been claimed by a local

OPINION: Time to move from 'America in charge' mentality

No Caption

What to do now the famous guy who yelled 'YOU'RE FIRED' is in charge

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Local Partners

Hidden Treasure: Marea's valuable history work recognised

PORT of Yamba Historical Society president added to Hidden Treasure honour roll.

Hidden Treasure: Denise a driving force behind the festival

Denise Slingsby has been named as a \"Hidden Treasure\"

Jacaranda Festval life member named on Hidden Treasure honour roll

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Amy Adams believes her bright red hair changed the roles she's offered.

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian welcome baby girl and name her...

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has given birth to a baby girl

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. The kids have long gone...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Brooms Head Beach house offers ideal position and co-ordinated comfort

2 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $695,000

Sometimes the obvious is not that obvious to the majority of those searching for that 'special location' for their beachside investment. In Brooms Head there...

OWNER REDUCES PRICE AND SAYS SELL

61 Micalo, Iluka 2466

House 2 1 1 $335,000

2 bedroom brick and tile house on large 845 sq meter block with good access to the backyard. The carport adjoins the house and is big enough for 2 cars.The living...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!