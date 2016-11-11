Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

THE FOND memory of his dad doing the Saturday soccer rounds through Yamba in a 1932 Ford Tourer is just one of the things that cemented Leigh Bushell's love of vintage vehicles.

"I was basically born into it," the second- generation mechanic said.

"I've got a brother and sister that aren't interested in cars. I was always the one annoying (dad) when he came to work on a weekend."

Before he had completed Year 10 at school, Leigh had restored his first car - a 1951 Studebaker Starlight Coupe that was his pride and joy.

He has since replaced it with a 1967 Fastback Mustang, but as it is a "work in progress" he'll probably drive one of his dad Richard's three hot rods in the Yamba Rod Run this weekend.

Cars have already started to arrive in the beachside town for the main event on Saturday, with about 400 cars expected.

"(The event) draws a lot of interest because people can respect the effort that goes into it, and even if you don't know anything about cars you can always appreciate them," Leigh said.

"It's really good for the community too - local businesses absolutely love it."