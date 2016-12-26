Hot spots found at Whiporie

SMOK Y: Footage of the bushfire at Whiporie taken as the fire started.

THERMAL imaging has been deployed by Forestry Corporation of NSW aircraft to help in the final stages of a large bushfire at Whiporie.

Forestry Corporation of NSW duty officer Joe Mills said the FLIR camera was deployed along the boundary line of the burnt area.

"It picked up some hot spots for the crews to aggressively mop up the fire, which we've been doing for the past few days," he said.

"Even though this fire itself is black out and contained, there is a threat in the surrounding area and we're still very much going full steam ahead."

Mr Mills said two bulldozers and other machinery was being used to consolidate the containment lines, as well as out of area crews from Bathurst, Coffs Harbour and Walcha/Tamworth.

"We've reached wide and far to bring extra resources in to give our local crews a rest," he said.

"They were our initial response, once we realised the amount of work that was required we activated out-of-area crews."

A bushfire burning at nearby Franeys Rd, which started on Sunday, is also being attended by Forestry Corporation of NSW.

"We have still got a strategy in place, which looks like it's working," he said.