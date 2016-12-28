Hot weather to bring in the New Year

NEW Year's Eve in the Clarence Valley is going to be a stinker with temperatures soaring into the high 30s and low 40s over the next few days in Grafton.

Jacob Cronje, Senior Meteorologist at Weatherzone, said temperature are soaring and they will peak on the first day of the year.

"There is very little chance of rainfall over the next few days on Sunday we will see the second day of 40 degree heat," he said.

He added that cloud cover on late Sunday afternoon and on Monday is likely to see temperatures drop by about 10 degrees.

"We'll likely see cloud cover and isolated thunderstorms," he said.

"We're not looking at much rain fall, mainly 10mm over Saturday and Sunday."

But Mr Cronje said with the rainfall and cloud cover, will come uncomfortable nights.

"Evenings will remain warmer, and are unlikely to drop between 20 degrees at any given point from Saturday," he said.

"Because of those thunderstorms Sunday and Monday nights can feel warmer than they are."

NSW Heath has warned of the potential health risks associated with hot weather leading to New Year's Eve.

North Coast Public Health Director, Paul Corben, said in severe and extreme weather conditions.

"With severe and extreme heatwave conditions, it's important for people to take precautions.

"Heat-related illness ranges from mild conditions to very serious medical emergencies," Mr Corben said.

"While heat-related illness can affect anyone, certain groups of people are particularly vulnerable.

"These include older people, infants and children, people with a chronic medical condition and those who live alone.

"During hot weather, it's important to stay in regular contact with elderly neighbours, friends and relatives and to look out for other vulnerable members of their community.

"Heat puts a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It can also make underlying health conditions worse."