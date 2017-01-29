33°
Hoteliers enjoy a day at the races

Jarrard Potter
| 29th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
FUN DAY: Hoteliers from across the Clarence Valley let their hair down at the Clarence Valley AHA Hoteliers Race Day.
FUN DAY: Hoteliers from across the Clarence Valley let their hair down at the Clarence Valley AHA Hoteliers Race Day.

FOR MOST of the year, the hoteliers are the ones pouring the beers, wiping the bar down and staying behind after closing time.

However the tables were turned where turned today when the Clarence River Jockey Club hosted the Clarence Valley AHA Hoteliers Race Day.

Australian Hotels Association NSW Clarence River delegate Gordon Masters said the race day was a good opportunity for hoteliers to have a day out.

"I think the day has gone really well," he said.

"There's quite a good turn-out, and all the hotels that sponsored the races are here as well as our major sponsors."

Mr Masters said he enjoyed being able to meet up with the different hoteliers who sponsored the races.

"I think it's good that all the hoteliers can get into the day, come in and it gives everyone an opportunity to chat about things with one another," he said.

"They bring a few of their staff into it as well, which is good too."

Supported by the Crown Hotel, Roches Family Hotel, Jacaranda Hotel, The Village Green, Blue Goose, The Aussie and the GI, the day also featured free carnival rides, jumping castle and face painting for the kids, as well as live entertainment on the Westlawn.

AHA membership liason Mick Grant said a lot of work goes into making the race day possible, and was pleased to have the support it did despite being pushed for time following the Christmas break.

"It's a success for us because Gordon got the people he wanted here, and that's good," he said.

"It's a day for a bit of camaraderie amongst the hoteliers, as well as a fun day out at the races."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aha clarence river jockey club hoteliers race day

