Huge haul of cannabis seized at Townsend

Clair Morton
| 25th Jan 2017 9:07 AM

MORE than $135,000 worth of cannabis has been seized during a search warrant at Townsend.

At about 3pm, yesterday, police attended an address in Diamond St, where they allegedly located 69 mature cannabis plants.

They also located 290 grams of cannabis leaf and buds, and a quantity of cannabis seeds.

The plants have an estimated potential street value of $129,000.00, while the potential value of the cannabis is $7250.00.

As a result of the find, a 57-year-old man was issued with a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Maclean Local Court on March 14.

Topics:  cannabis drug bust maclean court seizure townsend

