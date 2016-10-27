Huge Jacaranda week at the Clocktower

Ben Francis is back at the Clocky for another big afternoon of live Jacaranda Thursday entertainment.

BACK for his eighth Jacaranda Thursday is North Coast music man Ben Francis.

Whether he's up there deliver his classic and alternative hits with his band or spinning his special DJ set, Ben is always a hit on this day of fun and frivolity.

The Clocktower Hotel is one of the few venues that keep plugging away to keep Jacaranda Thursday revellers happy by providing an afternoon of live music as you catch up with friends and enjoy some social time with work colleagues.

There's nothing quite like hitting the dance floor as the dress code goes out the window and you can get down in the groove with any number of characters from Minions to Mr Bean.

In the meantime you can warm up this Friday night night with a set from DJ Gump and if the Melbourne Cup is your thing, the Clocky will be holding its annual luncheon on Tuesday to celebrate the race that stops the nation.