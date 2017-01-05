28°
Huge line-up of touring artists this weekend

Lesley Apps
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Don't miss Melbourne's hard-hitting Hammond organ trio Cookin' on 3 Burners when they arrive at the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night.
Tonight

  • Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Just Friends, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Money Shot, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Grizzlee Train, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Jabiru, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • DuneSeven, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Jake Davey, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Greg Groovy Nolan, Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Saturday

  • Salty Sounds featuring Luke Million, Jackie Onassis, Nocturnal Tapes and more, 5pm, Yamba Surf Club.
  • Powerhouse, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Mat McHugh (The Beautiful Girls), Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Hillbilly Goats, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Cookin' on 3 Burners, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Cherry Street, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Free Juke Box, Roches Hotel, Grafton.

Sunday

  • Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Monday

  • Marshall O'Kell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Wednesday

  • Nicole Brophy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming Soon

  • January 12: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 14: New Black Shades, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 15: Hunter & Smoke, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 22: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 25: Fat Pizza v Housos, Grafton District Services Club.
  • February 4: Rick Price Dinner & Show, Grafton District Services Club.
  • February 11: Eric Grothe and the Gurus, Grafton District Services Club.
